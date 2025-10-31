Arsenal transfer news: Three targets 'emerge' in January as Gunners mull over different strategy

Arsenal reportedly consider a different approach as they eye three potential signings ahead of the January transfer window.


Arsenal are reportedly already preparing for the January transfer window with three targets in mind to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table heading into the 10th gameweek, with pre-season challengers Manchester City and Liverpool six and seven points behind.

Arteta's team have benefitted from adding much-needed quality and depth across various areas of their squad, with Piero Hincapie brought into the defence, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard signed for deep midfield roles, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke acquired for attacking midfield and wide forward positions and Viktor Gyokeres recruited as the No. 9 the Gunners sought.

All these signings occurred in the summer, as Arsenal waited to make their moves in the off-season after facing criticism for not acting in January.

Nonetheless, reports emerging from England suggest that the three-time Premier League champions are contemplating transfers in the upcoming winter window.

Arsenal transfer news: Three players reportedly on the Gunners radar

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado in October 2024.

As reported by Caught Offside, Arsenal are considering three options to bolster their squad if needed ahead of the second half of what could be a historic season.

The three players believed to be shortlisted are Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille, Lennart Karl of Bayern Munich and Barcelona's Marc Casado.

However, the deals for Karl and Casado may prove difficult to finalise, making only a transfer for Bouaddi feasible if the Gunners choose to act differently in the new year.

While the Gunners are believed to be in a strong financial position, they are not under pressure to make any signings in January and may prefer to wait until the end of the season unless something significantly goes wrong.

Do Arsenal need to sign anyone in January?

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz pictured on November 29, 2023

Having avoided panicking when an injury crisis struck the club at the turn of the year, it remains to be seen if the North London club will make signings now that their squad is in a healthier state.

Admittedly, injuries to Havertz, Madueke and long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus have been far from ideal; all three forwards should be back by the January transfer window.

Havertz and Madueke are expected to return before December at the latest, while Jesus could be back in time for the New Year, thereby removing the need to strengthen the attack in 2026.

Arsenal seemingly have enough cover for other areas of the squad, especially midfield, suggesting there is no need for signings in the next window.

