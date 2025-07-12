Arsenal are said to hold an interest in signing Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, and talks will reportedly soon ramp up for the forward.

Arsenal are planning on making contact with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish over the transfer of Eberechi Eze, but the Eagles have decided to not sell for below his release clause, a report has claimed.

After finishing second for a third consecutive season, the Gunners look set to strengthen significantly in order to finally win the Premier League title.

Martin Zubimendi was signed from Real Sociedad earlier this month for a fee in excess of £60m, while Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres could cost a similar sum.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has already spent in excess of £750m on his side since taking over in December 2019, but the Arsenal hierarchy have shown no sign of losing faith in the Spaniard.

In fact, The Guardian claim that the Gunners are expected to step up negotiations for Palace attacker Eze, who has a release clause of £67.5m.

How does Eze fit in the team?

Eze has excelled in a left-sided attacking midfield role for Palace under Oliver Glasner, with the player scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in the Premier League last season.

The Englishman also netted the winning strike in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May, helping the Eagles win their first ever major trophy.

If the 27-year-old is brought to the Emirates, he will have expectations of starting, especially as he will hope to be part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

He is unlikely to displace Martin Odegaard from the XI, so his most likely place in the team would be on the left of attack ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, who has been linked to the Saudi Pro League.

However, the Gunners are also expected to seal the signing of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for a fee in excess of £50m, and the English forward is certain to have ambitions of starting.

Bukayo Saka is arguably the Londoners' best player and can be pencilled in on the right of a front three, which means Madueke and Eze may be forced to battle it out for a place on the opposite side.

While Eze would add significantly to Arsenal, it is difficult to say that spending such sums on him and Madueke would be a wise investment when they will likely be competing for one spot.