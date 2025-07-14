Bayern Munich are reportedly showing interest in Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, who is hesitant to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

Trossard joined the Gunners in the January window of 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion, and he has established himself as an important player under Mikel Arteta.

The 45-times capped Belgium international scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for Arsenal last season. In total, he has scored 28 goals for the north London club, and it does not come as a big surprise that heavyweight European clubs are vying for his signature.

According to a report from Sport Bild, the Gunners want Trossard to sign a contract extension at the club, but he is "hesitant" to pen a new deal.

The former Genk winger changed management in July, and he is currently managed by German agent Dirk Hebel. Therefore, the German connection could help Bayern establish a strong connection for a possible move.

Trossard would be a fantastic signing for Bayern

The German champions are looking to bolster their wing areas in the summer, after Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Mathys Tel left the club. The problem has been further exacerbated as Jamal Musiala is expected to be out for around four to five months due to injury.

Bayern have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, but the Reds are reluctant to sell him on the cheap.

The Premier League champions have already rejected a big offer from Bayern for the Colombian, and it appears that only a massive transfer fee can tempt Liverpool into changing their stance.

The report claims that Trossard is an option for Bayern if the deal for Diaz falls through. The Bundesliga giants are looking to recruit players with proven quality and vast experience, and Trossard would be a good fit.

Arsenal should look to sell Trossard if they receive a good offer

Of all the players linked with Bayern this summer, Trossard is the oldest. At 30, Arsenal cannot expect to sell him at a huge profit, unless he moves to a Saudi Pro League club.

The Gunners are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, and they can offload Trossard to balance the books if the price is right.

Trossard would probably love to play for a Champions League club, and a move to Bayern would suit all parties involved. At the moment, he remains only an option for the German club, and it remains to be seen if something concrete develops in the coming days.