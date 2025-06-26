Arsenal reportedly receive a transfer boost as two Real Madrid players ask to leave the Spanish giants this summer.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and forward Rodrygo have reportedly asked to leave the club this summer.

Los Blancos are currently preparing for Thursday's Club World Cup against Red Bull Salzburg, where they will look to secure a place in the last-16.

Rodrygo started Xabi Alonso's first game as Real Madrid boss, providing an assist in a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal.

However, he was left on the bench for the recent 3-1 win over Pachuca, as speculation grows about his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As for Camavinga, he is facing a battle to play in the tournament as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.

While his focus may be on his injury recovery, it remains to be seen whether Camavinga will still be at Real Madrid when the transfer window closes later this summer.

Rodrygo, Camavinga ask to leave

According to Fichajes, Rodrygo and Camavinga have both informed Real Madrid of their desire to leave the club this summer.

The pair are wary that they may struggle for regular playing time in Alonso's first season in the Real Madrid dugout.

Rodrygo is already competing with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler for a place on the flanks, and he could fall further down the pecking order when Franco Mastantuono arrives after the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Camavinga may find it difficult to gain a regular starting spot ahead of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Guler is also likely to become a midfield option once Mastantuono joins the squad, which would only dent Camavinga's chances of establishing himself in Alonso's lineup.

Could Arsenal swoop for Real Madrid duo?

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Rodrygo, who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

The Gunners appear keen to recruit a winger to compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank.

Rodrygo would be a notable addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, although it could take up to €90m (£77m) to secure his signature this summer.

A recent report also claimed that the Gunners are interested in Rodrygo's Real Madrid teammate,Camavinga.

However, there may be some doubt as to whether Arsenal will move for the Frenchman, with the Gunners set to add two new central midfielders to their ranks.

Martin Zubimendi is expected to complete a move from Real Sociedad, while they have agreed a deal with Brentford to sign Christian Norgaard as Thomas Partey's replacement.