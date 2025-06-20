Arsenal are reportedly ready to move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during this summer's transfer window.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly 'very interested' in Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, with the midfielder emerging as a genuine target for the Gunners this summer.

The North London club were one of the clubs linked with Camavinga when it became clear that the Frenchman would be leaving Rennes in 2021, with Manchester United also thought to be keen.

However, Real Madrid won the race for his signature, and the midfielder has been an important part of the team's recent success, making 180 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering 10 assists.

There has been speculation surrounding the 22-year-old's future in recent months, though, as he struggled to show his best form for long periods of the 2024-25 campaign.

Camavinga had injury problems last term, and he remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue, although the midfielder is with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup and has not been ruled out of the tournament.

Arsenal 'express interest' in Camavinga

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal boss Arteta is 'very interested' in Camavinga, and the Gunners believe that a deal could potentially be done for less than €50m (£43m).

Real Madrid are not believed to be actively looking to sell Camavinga, but any substantial offers are expected to be discussed by senior figures at the club.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer, but it appears more and more likely that the Brazil international will be staying at Bernabeu.

Camavinga ended the 2024-25 campaign with 35 appearances to his name, scoring twice and registering two assists, including one goal and two assists in 19 outings in Spain's top flight.

Will Thomas sign a new deal at Arsenal?

Arsenal have not yet reached an agreement with Thomas Partey over a new contract.

The 32-year-old made 52 appearances for the Gunners during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring four goals and registering three assists, but his deal is due to expire at the end of June.

According to ESPN, it is looking increasingly likely that Thomas will leave on a free transfer.

A number of Turkish clubs are said to be keen on his signature, while Barcelona have also been linked.

Should Thomas depart, Arsenal will be in the market for a new midfielder, with Camavinga seemingly being identified as a target, but a deal for the Real Madrid star will be far from straightforward.