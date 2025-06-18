Arsenal 'learn' Rodrygo asking price amid transfer interest

Arsenal reportedly learn how much it could take to sign Brazil international Rodrygo from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Rodrygo is currently with the Real Madrid squad preparing for Wednesday's Club World Cup clash against Al-Hilal in the USA.

The Brazilian will be hoping to win another trophy with Los Blancos, although he will have to block out the ongoing speculation surrounding his future at Real Madrid.

The attacker continues to be linked with a potential move away despite reports suggesting that Xabi Alonso is keen to keep the player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal learn Rodrygo asking price

Arsenal are among those who have been mentioned as a potential suitor should Real Madrid listen to offers for Rodrygo.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Real Madrid will demand a fee in the region of €90m (£77m) for the Brazil international.

Los Blancos are in a strong position to command a significant fee due to the fact that Rodrygo is under contract until the summer of 2028.

The update claims that Arsenal have already held 'exploratory talks' with the player's camp over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

Why are Arsenal looking for a new winger?

Bukayo Saka is regarded as Arsenal's first-choice option on the right flank, with Ethan Nwaneri providing cover as a backup option to the 23-year-old.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta appears to be on the lookout for a new top-quality winger to provide Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli with competition on the left flank.

The Gunners have also seen one winger depart this summer after deciding against pursuing a permanent deal for Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling.

The 30-year-old was allowed to return to his parent club after starting just 13 times in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Rodrygo has tended to play on the right flank for Real Madrid, but he is more than capable of becoming a regular starter on the left flank.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are ready to step up their interest with an official bid for the Real Madrid star.