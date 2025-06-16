Arsenal 'rebuff' Milan approach for key defender

Arsenal reportedly reject a transfer approach from Italian giants AC Milan for one of the key defenders in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Arsenal have reportedly rejected an approach from AC Milan for key defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italy international was hampered by injury issues after he joined the Gunners from Italian side Bologna last summer.

However, Calafiori still demonstrated his usefulness to Mikel Arteta in his 29 competitive appearances, operating as a left-back and central defender to showcase his versatility.

The defender also chipped in to Arsenal's attacking efforts with three goals and two assists in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori's performances seemingly caught the attention of AC Milan, who were prepared to offer him a route back to Italy this summer.

Arsenal reject Milan's Calafiori approach

According to The Mirror, the Rossoneri made an enquiry about a potential deal to add Calafiori to Massimiliano Allegri's squad.

Arsenal allegedly rebuffed Milan's approach, with the Gunners keen to retain the defender's services despite his injury problems last term.

The 23-year-old is also said to be happy in North London and seemingly has no plans of leaving, just a year after joining the Premier League club.

With Calafiori set to stay put, Milan are now turning their focus to one of his teammates in their quest to sign a replacement for Theo Hernandez, who is set to leave San Siro this summer.

Milan eyeing Zinchenko swoop

A recent report stated that Milan had already held talks with Arsenal over a possible transfer for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international has been deemed surplus to requirements after he was restricted to just five starts in 15 Premier League appearances last term.

Zinchenko has ultimately found himself behind Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order for Arsenal's left-back position.

Milan are pushing to offer Zinchenko an exit route, although the player's £200,000-a-week wages could prove to be a stumbling block.