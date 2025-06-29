Arsenal and Thomas Partey reportedly make a final call on the midfielder's future following talks over a deal to extend his contract, which expires tomorrow.

Arsenal have been unable to come to an agreement with Thomas Partey's camp over a new contract, and the Ghana international will become a free agent this week, according to a report.

The 32-year-old has been running down the last days of his Emirates deal, but his team have been locked in talks with the club over an extension, as he was believed to have been keen on staying in London.

However, Partey and his entourage were supposedly looking for an increase on his £200,000-a-week pay packet, which Arsenal were not willing to sanction for an injury-prone player in the second half of his career.

Gunners expert Charles Watts recently told Sports Mole that there was still a slim chance of Partey penning fresh terms, but those hopes now appear to have been extinguished.

According to The Athletic, Partey will leave the club when his contract expires on Monday, and Arsenal should confirm the midfielder's departure in the early stages of this week.

Arsenal, Partey make 'final call' on future after contract talks

The report adds that it became increasingly likely that Partey would not extend his Arsenal terms, but the 'final call' on his future with the Gunners has now been made.

Arsenal have already put plans in place for a post-Partey future, as deals have been agreed for both Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

The formalities of Zubimendi's move from Real Sociedad have been completed - all that is left now is the official announcement - while a fee of up to £15m has been agreed with Norgaard.

Partey will join fellow midfielder Jorginho - now representing Flamengo - in leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, and he is expected to take some time to reflect before deciding on his next move.

Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League are reported to be interested in a free transfer for the Ghana international, who leaves Arsenal five years after his £42.5m switch from Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old registered nine goals and seven assists in 167 matches for Mikel Arteta's side in all tournaments, although his only piece of silverware was the 2023 Community Shield.

Partey to leave Arsenal: The right decision or a regrettable one?

After exorcising his injury demons to enjoy a stellar 2024-25 season - arguably his finest in an Arsenal shirt - Partey and his camp held a lot of power in contract talks with the Premier League runners-up.

It was no real surprise to learn that Partey's team were seeking a pay rise for their client, who may only have one big contract remaining and will no doubt be offered ludicrous money by Saudi Pro League clubs.

However, Arsenal stuck to their guns and should be commended for doing so in this situation, as there was always the concern about when the next injury would come for Partey, who was also prone to a schoolboy error far too often.

The nonsensical yellow card against Real Madrid in the Champions League - which ruled him out of the first leg of the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain - is a prime example, and with progressive pass master Zubimendi and Premier League-proven Norgaard in the ranks, Arsenal should do just fine in a post-Partey world.