Arsenal are reportedly aiming to sign a young talent in the January transfer window, but his arrival could impact the future of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Arsenal are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, with a January move touted, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners will resume their Premier League title charge on October 18 against Fulham, and they will have the opportunity to move four points ahead of champions Liverpool, who they play a day later.

Head coach Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that his side can win the title after they made a number of additions in the summer transfer window, including the likes of Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal's attacking additions have helped take the club to first place after seven matchweeks, and there is confidence in the fanbase that they can end their five-year trophy drought.

The Mirror report that Arteta could make further additions this season, with Frankfurt defender Brown from Frankfurt eyed as competition for Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Will Nathaniel Brown cause problems for Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Brown is an energetic left-back capable of combining with teammates in small spaces, and his intensity on the left flank could benefit the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eze.

While the 22-year-old would be an excellent addition the the Arsenal squad, his arrival could impact the future of Lewis-Skelly, who broke through into the Gunners' first team in 2024-25.

Lewis-Skelly is just 19 and has plenty of time to develop into a starter for the Londoners, but Brown's signing in the winter would almost certainly relegate him to third choice.

The Gunners man has only played 88 minutes in the Premier League this season, and there is a risk that his development could stall if his playing time continues to be so limited.

It should be highlighted that the Englishman is able to play in midfield, and perhaps Brown's arrival would indicate that Arteta does not see Lewis-Skelly's long-term future in defence.

Are Arsenal still too concerned about their defence?

Arteta has been criticised by his detractors for signing too many defenders, with some accusing the Spaniard of being too cautious in the transfer market.

The Gunners have struggled to create from open play this term, as demonstrated by the fact 50% of their 14 league goals have been scored from set pieces, more than every club other than Newcastle United (50%).

Adding Brown to the squad would improve the club's depth, but it remains to be seen if he would help the team create more chances.

There is an argument that his signing would not be excessive considering sides at the top level of football need to ensure their backups are as strong as their first-team starters, especially as the quality of the teams below them continues to rise.