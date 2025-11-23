[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League
Nov 23, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Spurs logo

Arsenal
4-1
SpursTottenham Hotspur

FT

Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Thomas Frank's side set unwanted Premier League record as Champions League doubts appear

By
Spurs set unwanted Premier League record against Gunners as CL doubts grow
© Sportsphoto / Imago
Tottenham Hotspur lost 4-1 against Arsenal on Sunday, and they set an unwanted Premier League record, with the team's displays throwing top four into doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur record the lowest expected goals figure (0.07 xG) by any team in the Premier League this season when they lost 4-1 against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Emirates was the staging ground for the first North London derby, and Thomas Frank's Spurs side were humiliated by their London rivals.

Supporters were left frustrated by Tottenham's lack of attacking quality, as while they managed to get on the scoresheet, Richarlison's goal came about after an error from Martin Zubimendi on the ball.

Tottenham failed to produce a single shot inside the penalty area, with all three of the efforts coming from distance.

Spurs' xG of 0.07 was the lowest total any team in the top flight have managed this term, and the second lowest total also belongs's to Frank's side after they produced just 0.12 xG against Chelsea on November 1.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank on October 29, 2025

Were Arsenal too strong or were Tottenham Hotspur too weak?

Losing against Arsenal will be painful, but a loss against arguably the best team in the world should not be seen as a disastrous result in isolation.

There is an argument that the outcome of Sunday's game would not have changed had Frank changed his approach, but many supporters feel that the Dane was far too conservative with his team selection.

Spurs lined up with a back three that often resembled a 5-2-3, and the likes of Xavi Simons, Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson started on the bench.

The fact that Chelsea also managed to restrict Tottenham to just three shots suggests that there is a fundamental issue with Frank's approach, so while Arsenal were excellent on Sunday, the Lilywhites contributed significantly to their own downfall.

Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Arsenal on November 23, 2025

Will Thomas Frank's style cost Tottenham Hotspur Champions League?

The defeat at the Emirates has not ruled the team out of the race for the Champions League given the club are only four points from third-placed Manchester City, though that gap could grow considerably if Frank continues to be as stubborn.

Tottenham have drawn three, lost three and won two of their last eight Premier League games, and if their form continues, then they will likely have to overturn a significant points gap to finish in the top four.

Frank's defensive style was used to great effect at Brentford, but the Bees were able to rely on counter-attacks from deep as they were more often than not deprived of possession, whereas Spurs are frequently given the ball by their opponents.

When Tottenham come up against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, they may find more success if they look to get more of their attacking stars on the pitch, even at the risk of losing some defensive solidity.

ID:586311:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4824:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Brennan Johnson

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Brennan Johnson Martin Zubimendi Pedro Porro Richarlison Thomas Frank Xavi Simons Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!