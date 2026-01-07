Bukayo Saka lacking one "explosive" trait as Arsenal star aims to set new Gunners record in Liverpool clash

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jan 2026 14:50

Arsenal wing wizard Bukayo Saka is lacking one particular trait as he chases a Gunners record against Liverpool, expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's men can establish a whopping 17-point lead over the reigning champions with victory in Thursday's Premier League spectacular, in which Saka could write a new slice of club history.

The 24-year-old netted vs. Liverpool at the Emirates in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, and he could become the first-ever Arsenal player to score in four successive league home games against the Reds.

Saka registered his ninth top-flight goal contribution of the season in the weekend's 3-2 win over Bournemouth - teeing up Declan Rice's second - but while Watts believes he is shining this season, he has admitted that the winger may be lacking some explosiveness.

“He’s raising his game," Watts said. "The expectations for Saka are so high - if this is seen as a disappointing season for Saka then it just shows how good a footballer he is. He’s contributing, he’s been scoring or he's assisted, so I think he's fine.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka lacking "explosiveness" ahead of Liverpool showdown

“He does look like he’s lacking a little bit of pace, that really explosive pace that he used to have. I don't know if that's a result of the hamstring injury and it's something we've just got to accept - maybe he's not going to have that absolute explosiveness he did when he was a teenager - but he's still the guy.

“He's still the person when you need someone to produce that moment of magic, whether it be a cross or a goal itself. I still think he's having a very impressive season, and I'm sure come the end his numbers are going to be very good. If this is a poor season then that just shows how high the expectations are.”

Saka is expected to be one of two changes to the Arsenal attack for the visit of Arne Slot's side, as Leandro Trossard is primed to displace Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side, although Viktor Gyokeres should be retained up front.

Mikel Arteta has shown a reluctance to start Gabriel Jesus in the league since his return from an ACL injury, while Kai Havertz was a notable omission from the squad against Bournemouth due to load management reasons.

The Germany international has been carefully reintroduced to the first team since returning from a severe knee problem, although with only Max Dowman, Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera out injured, Arteta must leave at least one or two fit players out every gameweek.

As a result, Watts would not be completely shocked to see Havertz omitted from the squad again, adding: "The message going around before Bournemouth was that it was purely down to load management.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Kai Havertz at risk of missing out again?

© Imago

"People were replying to my tweet saying he's not played any games, but he's really stepped up in the last three to four weeks from what he'd been doing the previous three or four months, just to get himself to the point of being match fit.

“With Declan Rice coming back, that took up an extra spot in the squad, as you look the bench – Jesus, Saka, Trossard. Was Havertz realistically going to come on during that game? No. So what was better for him - sitting in the freezing cold or sitting at home in the warm and getting back on the training pitch the next day?

“I can understand that decision and can only reiterate the message we were told that there was a good chance to be involved against Liverpool. Again, you've got the squad issue though, because he's still going to have those players. Maybe some will be in the starting 11, but the players who started against Bournemouth will be on the bench.

“Mikel’s got some really difficult decisions now that players are coming back. Maybe Havertz has to sit on his hands again, we'll have to wait and see, but we were told he is fit.”

One man who will certainly be involved on Thursday night is Declan Rice, whom Watts believes is turning into Arsenal's Steven Gerrard, although he is still missing one thing to match the Liverpool legend.

> Click here to listen to the full preview for Arsenal's Premier League clash with Liverpool