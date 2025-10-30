[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 1, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

Burnley
vs.
Arsenal

Team News: Burnley vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal.

Still seeking a first-ever Premier League home win over Arsenal, Burnley host the table-toppers at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Twelve points and 15 places separate Mikel Arteta and Scott Parker's men in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BURNLEY vs. ARSENAL

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

Doubtful: Lesley Ugochukwu (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

ARSENAL

Out: Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee)

Doubtful: William Saliba (unspecified), Gabriel Martinelli (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Written by
Ben Knapton
