Still seeking a first-ever Premier League home win over Arsenal, Burnley host the table-toppers at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
Twelve points and 15 places separate Mikel Arteta and Scott Parker's men in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BURNLEY vs. ARSENAL
BURNLEY
Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)
Doubtful: Lesley Ugochukwu (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming
ARSENAL
Out: Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee)
Doubtful: William Saliba (unspecified), Gabriel Martinelli (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard
No Data Analysis info