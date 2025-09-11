Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Newly-appointed Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou prepares for a daunting first assignment as Tricky Trees head coach, as the Australian takes his team to face Arsenal at the Emirates in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff.

The Garibaldi entered the international break on the back of a humbling 3-0 home loss to West Ham United in Nuno Espirito Santo's final game, while the Gunners were edged out 1-0 by champions Liverpool at Anfield, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring)

Doubtful: William Saliba (ankle), Ben White (knock), Christian Norgaard (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible), Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Doubtful: Ola Aina (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Yates; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

No Data Analysis info