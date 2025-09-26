Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should have Martin Odegaard back at his disposal for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Gunners captain has been absent from the team's last three matches due to a shoulder injury - his second one of the season - but Arteta delivered a promising update in his pre-game press conference.

As a result, Odegaard should be given the green light to return to his usual spot in the Arsenal XI, thus forcing Mikel Merino back down to the bench after a less-than-successful stint in that spot for the Spaniard.

Odegaard will rejoin Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in a first-choice engine room and will help to feed Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka, the latter of whom could hit a new milestone on Sunday.

Saka's next goal or assist in the Premier League will mark his 100th direct involvement in the competition, and at 24 years old, he would be the second-youngest player to register a century of PL goal contributions for Arsenal after Cesc Fabregas did so at 23 years old.

Arteta is facing more of a quandary on the left flank, though, as Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze are both contenders to start in that slot, but Riccardo Calafiori's overlapping runs would suit the Englishman better.

Calafiori's return will be one of a few defensive alterations from Arsenal, who are also set to recall David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes alongside William Saliba, whose long-term contract extension should be announced imminently.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info