Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is expected to recall Nick Woltemade to the first XI when the Magpies host Arsenal in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The towering striker took a backseat role in Newcastle's 4-1 EFL Cup win over Bradford City in midweek, where Will Osula fired home a brace to send the holders through to the fourth round with minimal fuss.

However, Osula will surely make way for the returning Woltemade, although thanks to Jacob Murphy's ongoing Achilles issue, Anthony Elanga should be retained on the right-hand side.

The same goes for Anthony Gordon - now back from his three-game domestic ban - on the left, as Harvey Barnes, who has never scored a Premier League goal against Arsenal in 12 previous matches, waits his turn.

Gordon also has his own duck to break on Sunday, though, as he has had 10 shots without scoring in the Premier League so far this season; only Bournemouth's David Brooks (11) has fired more without success.

Further back, expect the familiar midfield trident of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali to link arms once more, while Sven Botman and Dan Burn are guarantees at the back with Fabian Schar (head) missing.

There will be no Arsenal reunion for ex-Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, though, as Nick Pope reclaims his rightful place in between the posts.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

