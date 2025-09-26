Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides the latest on Martin Odegaard's injury and comments on a proposed new deal for William Saliba ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided the latest on Martin Odegaard's shoulder injury and William Saliba's contract situation ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United.

The Gunners have missed captain Odegaard for their last three matches due to the Norwegian's second shoulder problem of the season, which he sustained in the 3-0 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest two weekends ago.

Odegaard hurt the same shoulder he had damaged in Arsenal's 5-0 thumping of Leeds United in August, and his second problem proved to be more serious than the first, which did not rule him out of any matches.

The former Real Madrid starlet was back in training ahead of the midweek EFL Cup third-round trip to Port Vale, but he was unsurprisingly not risked for that 2-0 win as Ethan Nwaneri earned an increasingly rare start.

However, speaking at his pre-game press conference, Arteta delivered a positive update on his skipper's fitness, as the playmaker is on course to be fit for the trip to St James' Park.

Arsenal injury news: Odegaard on track to be fit for Newcastle clash

"Martin will be training with us the next two days, so hopefully he will be available for the game," Arteta replied, before responding "yes" when asked if Odegaard was racing to be fit for the game.

The Norway international was on target the last time the Gunners won at St James' Park - a 2-0 victory in the 2022-23 Premier League season - and his return could leave four players in the Arsenal infirmary.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain out of contention as a result of their knee injuries, while Noni Madueke is expected to be out for around two months with the issue he sustained in the same area against Manchester City last weekend.

Fellow summer signing Piero Hincapie has also been struggling with a "little groin injury" and is expected to miss the trip to Newcastle, meaning that Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba will almost certainly reprise their effective centre-back partnership.

The latter is reportedly about to follow in Gabriel's footsteps by signing a new long-term deal with Arsenal, who have agreed a three-year extension with his camp until the end of the 2029-30 season, and an announcement of his fresh terms is now imminent.

Arteta comments on new Saliba Arsenal contract

Arteta virtually confirmed Saliba's renewal in his press conference, hailing Arsenal's ability to hold onto their most prized assets despite interest from global footballing superpowers such as Real Madrid.

Asked about "everyone in the world" talking about Saliba's new contract, Arteta replied: "Hopefully it will be everyone in the world very soon. That is what I’m hoping. It’s great to see so many players willing to stay.

"He is very impressive for his age because sometimes we tend to forget. It’s his consistency and the way he has matured as a person. Year after year he has built a partnership, with Gabriel especially, but the back line and the keeper.

“Every time I sit with a player and I see what their intentions are its that they want to stay with us. We don’t take it for granted. It means the club are doing really well to make players and staff feel valuable."

Saliba and Arsenal are out to snap a three-game losing run at St James' Park on Sunday, where Newcastle could beat the Gunners in four straight home matches for the first time since 1969.

No Data Analysis info