Mosquera in, Calafiori out: Predicted Arsenal XI vs. Spurs

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Sunday's Premier League North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could be missing both Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori for Sunday's Premier League North London derby at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners are guaranteed to be missing Gabriel due to the thigh injury he picked up while playing for Brazil, while Calafiori is yet to train following a hip problem, according to Arteta.

Reports claimed that Calafiori's hip issue was more due to overload than anything sinister, though, and Arsenal fans have learned to take any Arteta updates before a big game with a pinch of salt.

However, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea on the horizon, Calafiori could be spared thanks to the presence of Piero Hincapie, whom Arteta has repeatedly waxed lyrical about since his summer arrival.

The Ecuador international could start at left-back with Cristhian Mosquera occupying the Gabriel role alongside William Saliba, as the former Valencia man is equally adept as a left centre-back as he is on the right-hand side.

Martin Odegaard's comeback from a knee injury is not expected to occur this weekend, so expect Eberechi Eze to continue in the midfield trident against his former admirers, joining Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice in the engine room.

Doubts also linger over Viktor Gyokeres's availability, so emergency striker Mikel Merino is anticipated to continue alongside Bukayo Saka and the in-form Leandro Trossard in the final third.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Hincapie; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

> Click here to see how Spurs could line up for the derby

No Data Analysis info