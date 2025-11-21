[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 12
Nov 23, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Tottenham lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for North London derby after Thomas Frank's octuple injury boost

Two changes after eight boosts: Predicted Spurs XI vs. Arsenal
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Sunday's Premier League North London derby against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is likely to have seven and potentially as many as eight injured players back for Sunday's Premier League North London derby with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Dane revealed in his pre-match press conference that Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani are all raring to go, although the latter will sport a protective mask in the wake of his jaw fracture.

In addition, Mohammed Kudus, Archie Gray, Kota Takai and Ben Davies are all in team training, as is Radu Dragusin, who is on the verge of a long-awaited competitive comeback after an ACL injury.

However, even if the Romanian is passed fit to make the matchday squad, he is not displacing Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven in defence, where Pedro Porro, Djed Spence and Guglielmo Vicario also reside.

Sarr's return from a knock could prove pivotal, though, as the Senegal international should link arms with Joao Palhinha in the middle if he is fit to start, thus forcing Rodrigo Bentancur to accept a substitute cameo.

Kudus is also expected to displace Brennan Johnson on the right-hand side, and Frank could make an unenforced change on the left flank, where Wilson Odobert is a candidate to make the first XI.

The Frenchman could force his way into the side if Richarlison replaces Kolo Muani in the striker's slot, while Xavi Simons will do his utmost to pull the creative strings from his number 10 position.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison

