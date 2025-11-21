Tottenham Hotspur receive an astounding eight injury boosts ahead of Sunday's North London derby with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank has been grappling with a fitness crisis for weeks on end, and the Lilywhites were without 10 players for their 2-2 draw with Manchester United just before the international break.

The Europa League champions were then dealt another two blows after kickoff two weekends ago, as Randal Kolo Muani firstly suffered a serious facial injury, which was confirmed to have been a jaw fracture.

Spurs then saw midfielder Pape Sarr sustain a knock while on international duty with Senegal, while fellow lynchpin Lucas Bergvall could not take part in the Red Devils draw as a result of the concussion he sustained against Chelsea.

Spurs receive eight injury boosts for Arsenal contest

However, Frank confirmed at his pre-game press conference that all three are on course to be fit for the Emirates showdown, saying: "They are good, most of them.

"Pape trained today, is ready. Lucas trained today, ready and available. Kolo Muani trained today, available with a mask he needs to play with.

In addition, ACL victim Radu Dragusin is now on the cusp of a competitive return after playing a friendly with the Under-21s during the hiatus, while Mohammed Kudus (knock), Ben Davies (thigh), Kota Takai (quad) and Archie Gray (calf) are all in team training.

"Radu is in full training. Played his first 45 minutes in nine months last week. Trained fully today. He is very close to being selected. Kota and Ben both trained with the team today. Archie trained with the team today," Frank added, before saying on Kudus: "He trained today and is available."

Which Tottenham players are still out injured?

An unprecedented eight injury boosts means that Tottenham's squad is suddenly looking a whole lot healthier, but Frank will still be without a handful of players for his first taste of a North London derby.

Creators Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison remain on the sidelines due to their knee injuries, while Yves Bissouma is on the mend from ankle surgery, and no timeframe has been placed on his comeback.

In addition, Dominic Solanke is still not ready to return from an ankle procedure of his own, and Frank was also loath to say when the striker might return, adding: "Dom's not ready yet, he had an article where he spoke about it.

"It's the same, we are very aware that when we put him out there we want to be as sure as can be that there are no setbacks going forward. I'm comfortable he will soon be ready but I don't want to put a timeframe on it."

Tottenham lie four places and eight points worse off than Arsenal in the Premier League table and are bidding to end a run of three successive derby defeats in Sunday's Premier League main event.

