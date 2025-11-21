Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna expresses confidence in Mikel Arteta’s ability to adapt to Gabriel’s injury woes ahead of North London derby.





Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna has spoken about Gabriel Magalhaes’s absence from the Gunners' squad for Sunday’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The strong centre-back sustained a thigh injury during international duty with Brazil, which could sideline him for one or two months.

Although the prognosis is still uncertain, the defender will definitely miss the first North London derby of the 2025-26 season.

Arsenal aim to at least preserve their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after the November international break.

Although they will face the busy festive period without their star defender, Sagna has backed his former teammate to find solutions.

North London derby: Sagna expresses confidence in Arteta without Gabriel

Despite the unfortunate timing of the injury, the former full-back still believes Arsenal will have enough quality to secure a victory, especially playing at the Emirates Stadium.

“Gabriel is a rock, he’s so important to the squad,” Sagna told Standard Sport. “He’s a natural leader and on set-pieces, he's terrific. He’s been one of the top central defenders in Europe for a long time now.

“With William Saliba, he’s formed one of the best central defensive partnerships I’ve seen for a long time.

“Mikel Arteta is so good at finding solutions, so I’m sure he’ll discover a way to get Arsenal set up well against Tottenham.

“But obviously not having Gabriel available is not good, with everything he can offer at both ends of the pitch.

“I still think they’ll have enough to win, especially at home. But the sooner Gabriel is back in the team, the better!”

North London derby: How can Arsenal replace Gabriel?

Arsenal have several options to cover Gabriel's absence, with Piero Hincapie or Cristhian Mosquera likely replacements at left centre-back.

Hincapie is a left-footed defender, making him the most natural choice to keep balance alongside William Saliba, although his game time has been limited this season due to injury.

Despite being right-footed, Mosquera has impressed when called upon and has previously played comfortably on the left side of central defence.

Another tactical possibility involves shifting Riccardo Calafiori from his in-form left-back position into centre-back, which would require a replacement on the flank.

While less likely for the centre-back role, Ben White could also be an option to provide experience, partnering with Saliba.

Ultimately, the decision will depend on Arteta's confidence in match fitness and his tactical approach to dealing with Spurs’ attack.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info