Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has developed a more desirable captain's trait as he matures as a player and a person, Gunners expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

The 24-year-old has frequently sported the armband during Martin Odegaard's absence with a knee injury, and if the Norwegian is missing again on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, Saka will be expected to lead Arsenal out for the North London derby.

As well as being part of Mikel Arteta's captain's group, Saka was also recently named in the England leadership quintet by Harry Kane, joining teammate Declan Rice, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in the five-strong troupe.

Watts has no doubts that both Rice and Saka have the makings of future permanent Arsenal captains, saying: “Declan Rice is an absolute given. He’s just a walking captain in terms of how he plays, his leadership, his voice on the pitch, his position.

"Bukayo Saka is ahead of Declan Rice in the pecking order when it comes to captains - he's basically number two behind Martin Odegaard. He’s an Arsenal boy through and through, he's a leader on the pitch in terms of his performances.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka becoming a "growing voice" for Mikel Arteta

"I think he's a growing voice off the pitch as well - you're really seeing him become more and more of a leader. He's taken on the responsibility of wearing the armband well when he's there. So whoever it would be can absolutely do that job and do it very, very well.”

Saka has traditionally been viewed as a quiet, humble person and player, in stark contrast to captains gone by, such as Manchester United legend Roy Keane and Arsenal great Tony Adams.

The latter was recently critical of Arteta's decision to keep Odegaard on as captain, claiming that the ex-Real Madrid starlet does not have the personality required for title-winning teams, and that Rice would be a better fit.

Arteta responded by revealing that Odegaard won the squad captain's vote by a distance, and there have been few gripes at the Spaniard also handing Saka the responsibility, thanks to his deep emotional bond with the club and his consistent performances on the pitch.

In addition, Watts believes that Saka is slowly becoming more "forceful", and contrasting styles of leadership can work excellently, adding: "It doesn't matter that they're not shouting around and that Bukayo Saka is not in everyone's faces and being a Roy Keane, Tony Adams-type captain. There's different ways of being a leader, and Bukayo Saka has got that.

Bukayo Saka developing "forceful" nature as Arsenal captain

“He's got the connection with Arsenal and with the fan base, and he’s become more of a leader on the pitch in a more forceful way. He is a louder voice now than he used to be. He's growing up, he's still only 24, he's got a lot of years still to go in him.

“But you are seeing him progress in that leadership way, his voice on the pitch and how loud he is. I've got no issue with Bukayo Saka being captain. Everyone has a leadership role in a different way. And those two, although they're very, very different, I think they're both excellent leaders.”

The 24-year-old is also understood to have agreed a new deal in principle with Arsenal until the summer of 2030, and Arteta talked up the chances of Saka signing a renewal in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The Gunners will be without Gabriel Magalhaes for the derby, though, while Viktor Gyokeres, Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori are all doubts, but a fully-fit summer signing could hold the key to the hosts' chances of victory.

