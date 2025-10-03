Arsenal should have no reason to fear an unwanted Premier League first against West Ham United in Saturday's London derby at the Emirates, expert Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Arsenal should have no reason to fear an unwanted Premier League first against West Ham United in Saturday's London derby at the Emirates, expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

The Gunners have a home hoodoo to end against the Irons this weekend, as they have suffered back-to-back defeats against their upcoming visitors at the Emirates, going down 2-0 in the 2023-24 season before a 1-0 loss in February of this year.

Should Nuno Espirito Santo lead West Ham to victory on Saturday, it will mark the first time that the Hammers have ever beaten Arsenal in three successive Premier League away games; they previously won three on the spin at Highbury from 1991 to 1995, although the first game in that sequence took place during the old First Division.

However, speaking to Sports Mole, Watts insisted that if the Gunners can inhibit Jarrod Bowen and play to their standards, they will banish their West Ham curse.

“I'm expecting a win for Arsenal," Watts said. "I've not seen anything from West Ham to make me think they can do anything. Famous last words, of course, but they've been really, really poor this season. They needed to make a change. It wasn't working – that was very, very clear last season and especially clear at the early stage of this season.

“Nuno is a good manager - I think it's a decent appointment. He will sort them out and improve them. I don't think they'll have to worry about relegation with Nuno in charge, but as long as Arsenal play well they should have far too much for this West Ham side.

“Keep Jarrod Bowen quiet and you're pretty much okay. It's not going to be a walkover – it’s the Premier League. But Arsenal play well and they've got nothing to fear.”

Bowen was the match-winner in last season's Emirates clash between Arsenal and West Ham, and the former Hull City man also netted his side's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday, in Santo's first game in charge since replacing Graham Potter.

Arsenal chasing top spot in Premier League table in West Ham showdown

However, the former Conference League winners lie 17 places below Arsenal in the Premier League rankings after six games this season, and Mikel Arteta's men can rise to the summit of the table with a victory in Saturday's London derby.

The Gunners and West Ham kick off at 3pm, before league leaders Liverpool - who are just two points clear of Arsenal - meet Chelsea at 5.30pm, meaning that Arteta's men will go top for at least a couple of hours by taking down the Irons.

Watts therefore refused to play down the importance of a "really big opportunity" for the North London club, adding: “Arsenal have had a really difficult start to the season. They're only two points behind after these first six games when they've been to Anfield, St. James, Old Trafford, played Manchester City. Now we're into that little patch that everyone was looking at after these first six games.

“You get through those, you really start to try to build momentum, and Liverpool now enter a patch which is difficult. They’ve got some really tough games coming up. This is an opportunity now for us. That Newcastle game, the result came at such an important point, just before this little run. It's just given them that boost to really go into it.

“It’s a really big opportunity. You've got to put your foot down, try and put some pressure on Liverpool, who have not been at their best. There are a few questions being asked of their quality, their issues at the back. This is where you can apply some pressure - especially when you're playing first - and see how Liverpool can respond.

“I just don't understand what's happened against West Ham the last couple of home games. They've been dreadful in both of those. Last season was undoubtedly the worst home game of the season, for whatever reason, because Arsenal scored about 15 million goals in the two games they've played away from West Ham.

“They've got to put that out of their minds. Start afresh, go again, just beat what's in front of you. Do that, it's over to Liverpool and Arsenal can sit there with their feet up and see how they get on.”

Arsenal vs. West Ham: Eberechi Eze prediction made for Premier League clash

Arsenal boss Arteta is sweating over the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes for Saturday's game following his withdrawal against Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek, but there is hope that the Brazilian will be fit for the contest.

As a result, the hosts are expected to be working with an identical squad from their 2-0 victory over the Greek giants on Wednesday night, where Martin Odegaard pulled the strings in midfield following his return from a shoulder problem.

With Odegaard in the engine room and Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard up front, Eberechi Eze was restricted to minutes off the bench in midweek, despite a bright performance centrally against Newcastle United last weekend.

However, Watts now expects Trossard to lose his place on the left as Eze returns to a wide role, adding: "I think Odegaard will start providing he's come through whatever minutes he's got in midweek. And then it's just a question of what you do on the left-hand side.

“I think it will probably be Eze. I think we'll see Declan Rice in where he always plays and Eze on the left. It’s quite interesting that Martinelli hasn't really got a look-in the left side. Trossard, I was very surprised when he started against Man City and was almost as equally surprised when he started against Newcastle as well.

“I thought he played well against Newcastle to be fair. But the fact that he's still getting the nod ahead of Martinelli is quite interesting. We'll probably see Eze over there at the start. Maybe that will change in-game.”

Eze was recently named in Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad for October's matches against Wales and Latvia, but there were some shock omissions in the German's selection.

> Click here to listen to the full preview for Arsenal vs. West Ham

No Data Analysis info