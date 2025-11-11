Arsene Wenger has issued a warning to Mikel Arteta about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) at Arsenal.

For the Frenchman, AI is useful in evaluating data and scenarios, but cannot take the place of a manager's sensitivity and instinct.

Arsenal reach the November international break leading the Premier League, four points ahead of Manchester City. In recent days, the Spanish manager acknowledged that AI is part of the London club's internal work, although he avoided detailing in which areas it operates. According to him, technology can accelerate processes and improve decision-making.

Wenger, however, considers that this evolution must be accompanied with care. For the Frenchman, football is still a game driven by sensitivity, context reading and intuition - elements which, according to him, no machine can completely reproduce.

"This can help make better decisions. AI has a fantastic quality. It can absorb millions of different situations and give an answer in a second or in a fraction of a second. AI can say something and a manager's personality can say it is wrong," he began.

Wenger warns against over-reliance on technology

"As long as human beings maintain control, authority and decision-making power, any scientific tool can be used. But what is happening, and what is dangerous, is if science dominates decisions," Wenger concluded.

Mikel Arteta was questioned about the AI theme after Laura Harvey, Seattle Reign manager, publicly revealed using ChatGPT to obtain tactical suggestions in day-to-day work. The statement reignited the debate about technology's place in top-level football and opened room for comparisons between methods adopted by different teams.

The Arsenal manager acknowledged that artificial intelligence is part of the club's internal work in the attempt to win the first Premier League title in 22 years, but stressed that use needs to be careful.

The Spaniard avoided going into detail about how technology is applied at the Gunners, however he admitted it is already present in performance analysis processes and in identifying the team's evolution points. For him, AI can accelerate diagnoses and offer new perspectives.

Arteta on AI use at Arsenal

"It is an extremely powerful tool if used correctly and with the right questions. It is already being used in several areas and processes, potentially benefiting not only a team but also the entire organisation," he stated.

"This will improve and give us a good overview, or at least things to think about. I am not an expert, but it is a valuable tool. We have developed some things that, in our opinion, can help us understand ourselves better and evaluate what we do and what we can improve."

At this point, Arteta made a point of reinforcing that, although technology offers support, football still depends on intangible elements - such as sensitivity, emotional reading and instinct - which cannot be automated or translated only into data.

"If it is reliable, it can certainly help us, but always without losing sensitivity and feeling and following instinct. We are dealing with human beings and this is an aspect that, until now, we have not managed to replace," Arteta concluded.

Arsenal's season so far

Arsenal are making an excellent start to the season and have been showing, match after match, that their main objective is to win the Premier League again. The team managed by Arteta lead the competition with 26 points won - eight victories, two draws and one defeat.

In the Champions League, the Gunners are also doing well. With 100 percent success rate - four victories in four matches - the team occupy second place, behind only Bayern Munich.

The team, who also remain alive in the EFL Cup - they will face Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals - and in the FA Cup, return to action on 23rd November, when they host Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium for matchday 12 of the Premier League.

This article was originally published on Trivela.