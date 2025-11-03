Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calls for December's Premier League game against Everton to be brought forward due to concerns over fixture congestion.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that it "doesn't make any" sense to face Everton just two days before December's EFL Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners were drawn against Oliver Glasner's side after successfully negotiating a fourth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

However, the draw has caused a headache for fixture organisers due to the busy schedule for both teams over the festive period.

The EFL have confirmed that the quarter-final clash will take place at the Emirates Stadium on December 23 at 8pm.

The contest will be held a week later than the other quarter-finals due to Palace's Conference League commitments, with the Eagles set to face Finnish outfit KuPs on December 18.

Arteta calls for Premier League fixture change

Arteta is unhappy with the fact that his side will now face David Moyes's Everton in the Premier League just two days before they play host to Palace in the EFL Cup.

The Arsenal manager has called for the Premier League to bring the away fixture forward from its original December 21 date.

“Hopefully, they will move the Premier League match because to play it on this date doesn’t make any sense," Arteta told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

“So we will now decide the date. I’m sure they will change the Premier League date as well. I’ll leave that to the club. I think we’re very clear what was the best thing, the most logical date to play. They brought a different date, so I’m sure we’ll have to adapt to that.

“I think as I said earlier, I’m sure we will apply the principles of first of all the players, then the supporters, and then the times that we need to have equality and the same chances for every club. So hopefully it will be fair."

Palace facing fixture pile-up

Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 13 prior to their trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, so there appears to be room in the calendar to bring the game forward.

However, the same cannot be said for Arsenal's EFL Cup quarter-final opponents, who will be unable to move their away clash against Leeds United on December 21 due to their European commitments.

As a result, Glasner's charges will have to contend with a taxing schedule that will see them play four matches between December 14 and 23.

Palace's task is made all the more difficult by the fact that they will start that run of fixtures with a home clash against Manchester City.