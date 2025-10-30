Arsenal achieve a first in English football after they complete a perfect month with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal created English football history with Wednesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka grabbed second-half goals to fire their side to victory in the fourth-round tie, setting up a quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace.

Max Dowman will always remember the cup success after he became the youngest player to start a competitive game for Arsenal at the age of 15 years and 302 days.

However, that was not the only piece of history created on Wednesday, as Mikel Arteta's side achieved a first-time feat with a positive result in their final outing of the month.

Arsenal create history with Brighton win

The result represented Arsenal's sixth consecutive win without conceding since they recorded a narrow 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at the end of September.

As a result of their flawless efforts in October, the Gunners became the first top-flight team in English football history to play six games in a month and win all six with clean sheets.

Arteta's troops started their historic month of results with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League, before they recorded 2-0 and 1-0 Premier League victories over West Ham United and Fulham respectively.

Arsenal then pulled off their best result of the month in their home Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, which saw Viktor Gyokeres net a three-minute brace in a 4-0 triumph.

They followed that result with a narrow 1-0 scoreline in Sunday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, before they saw off Brighton in the EFL Cup to complete their perfect month and extend their overall winning run to eight matches in all competitons.

In fact, the Gunners have now gone 11 competitive matches without defeat since losing 1-0 away to Liverpool at the end of August (W10, D1).

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will be hoping to carry their red-hot form into November, with the Gunners set to return to Premier League action for Saturday's clash with Burnley.

The Gunners will enter that game with a four-point lead at the top of the table after winning seven, drawing one and losing one of their nine league games this term.

They will then travel to the Czech Republic for a Champions League meeting with Slavia Prague, before they face Sunderland in their final Premier League game before the international break.

Arsenal will be keen to win all three of those matches to build momentum ahead of the North London derby against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on November 23.