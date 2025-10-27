Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

An EFL Cup quarter-final place is at stake at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, when Arsenal battle Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

The Gunners made harder work of their opening win over Port Vale than they should have done, but goals from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard ultimately got them over the line in a 2-0 success.

The hosts have only been on an upward trajectory since, though, most recently edging out Crystal Palace 1-0 in Sunday's Premier League contest to move four points clear at the top of the table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Brighton, who were bested 4-2 by Manchester United in the weekend's top-flight fixture.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Brighton)

William Saliba did not emerge for the second half of the win over Palace on Sunday, and Arteta confirmed fears that his substitution was enforced, although the nature and severity of the Frenchman's injury are still unclear.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Brighton)

Another victim of the weekend's derby win, Declan Rice dropped to the turf in the second half before being taken off for Mikel Merino, and it would be a surprise to see the Englishman risked here.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Brighton)

Rice and Riccardo Calafiori trudged off the field together in the 82nd minute of Sunday's victory, and the Italian defender has also emerged as a major doubt for Wednesday, but he would likely have been rested anyway.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Brighton)

The fourth and final fresh Arsenal injury victim, Gabriel Martinelli "felt something" towards the end of the game against the Eagles, but there is still no firm information on the winger's condition either.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard continues to make steady progress in his rehabilitation from the knee injury he suffered at the start of the month, but the Norwegian is not expected to return this side of the international break.

Kai Havertz

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Arteta has admitted that Kai Havertz wants to "break every timeline" as he recuperates from a knee problem, but the Germany international is facing a few more weeks on the sidelines at least.

Noni Madueke

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Noni Madueke is expected to start running again imminently as he steps up his recuperation from his own knee injury, but a comeback before the latter stages of November is unlikely.

Gabriel Jesus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

ACL victim Gabriel Jesus is thought to be targeting a return to full training towards the end of the year, so a competitive comeback before 2026 rolls around cannot be ruled out.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

