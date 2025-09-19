[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 21, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Arsenal
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: Arsenal vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Team News: Arsenal vs Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal and Manchester City will battle for precious Premier League points when they lock horns at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners and the Citizens both enjoyed successes during the opening round of Champions League fixtures earlier in the week.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their seismic clash in North London to conclude Sunday's Premier League action.


ARSENAL vs. MANCHESTER CITY

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Bukayo Saka (thigh)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder), Ben White (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Rayan Cherki (thigh), Omar Marmoush (knee), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified), Kalvin Phillips (Achilles)

Doubtful: John Stones (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri, Silva, Reijnders; Foden, Haaland, Doku

Written by
Carter White
