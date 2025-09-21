[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League
Sep 21, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Arsenal
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Arsenal vs. Man City: Mikel Arteta receives 'double injury boost' before Premier League clash as hotel video released

By , Senior Reporter
Terrific timing! Arsenal star in 'full training' before City as hotel video released
Arsenal reportedly receive a double fitness boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City, as one of Mikel Arteta's star England talents returns to full training.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has supposedly received a significant injury boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City, as one of his England stars has returned to full training.

The Gunners can open up a six-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League table - while also staying in touch with leaders Liverpool - with victory at the Emirates in Sunday's main event.

Arteta has overseen back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Athletic Bilbao despite the absence of a handful of key players, including Kai Havertz, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The latter sustained a hamstring problem in August's 5-0 victory over Leeds United, which was expected to keep him out for between three and four weeks, plunging his hopes of facing Man City into serious jeopardy.

Arteta was quintessentially coy when asked about Saka's condition in his pre-game press conference, but according to BBC Sport, the 24-year-old has now returned to full training with the Gunners.

Saka 'back in full Arsenal training' before Man City clash

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates on November 30, 2024

The report adds that Saka may be involved in Sunday's battle with the Sky Blues, handing Arteta a significant boost ahead of one of Arsenal's toughest tests of the season.

Compatriot Noni Madueke has held the fort on the right-hand side in Saka's place during his absence, impressing with explosive displays against all of Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Athletic Bilbao so far.

However, the former Chelsea man is yet to register a goal or assist for the Gunners, and his place will immediately come under threat if Saka is deemed fit enough to feature against Guardiola's side.

The Hale End graduate opened his account for the season against Leeds before being withdrawn with his hamstring problem, albeit one that did not prove anywhere near as serious as the muscle tear he sustained last Christmas, which sidelined him for three months.

Saka and Ben White seen with Arsenal squad after injuries


As well as Saka's potential availability, fellow Englishman Ben White may be back from a fresh knock in time for Sunday's game, having been seen with the rest of the squad on the morning of the match.

The right-back was on the bench against Forest following a fresh fitness concern, but a new issue - reported to be a minor injury - ruled him out of the Champions League win over Athletic.

However, White was filmed departing the team hotel on Sunday, indicating that he could also be part of the matchday squad, offering Arteta an alternative to Jurrien Timber on the right-hand side of defence.

White could also function at centre-back, but William Saliba is expected to regain his place in defence after making a full recovery from an ankle injury, in spite of Cristhian Mosquera's flawless displays in the Frenchman's absence.

Up front, meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres is a guarantee, and Arsenal have been told how they can play into the Sweden striker's hands against Man City.

Written by
Ben Knapton
Sports Mole Logo
