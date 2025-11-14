Arsenal expert Charles Watts exclusively tells Sports Mole the latest on Viktor Gyokeres's injury as the Sweden striker continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem.

Gyokeres went off at half time in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Burnley at the start of November - a withdrawal that sparked immediate concern - and Mikel Arteta confirmed afterwards that the striker had damaged a muscle.

Gyokeres missed subsequent clashes with Slavia Prague and Sunderland as a result of his injury, joining fellow strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, but it has been reported that he is bidding to come back for the North London derby on November 23.

Now, Watts has confirmed that Arsenal are 'hopeful' of having the 27-year-old involved against Tottenham Hotspur, and if Gyokeres does pass a fitness test, the journalist expects him to be thrown straight back into the starting lineup.

“I can’t say for certain that is definitely going to happen," Watts said. "There’s a lot of checks and tests to go through. It's going to be close - that Tottenham game will be three weeks from Burnley, and best case scenario, a hamstring is three weeks if it's the very lowest grade.

“So it's going to be touch and go, but the hope is that he could well be involved. And you think if he is involved, unlike a lot of the others, he's been playing fairly regularly until recently. He's not going to take as much time to get up to speed.

Viktor Gyokeres prediction made for Arsenal vs. Tottenham

“If he's fit and he's ready, you think he starts. If Havertz is fit and ready, he's not going to start. He’s been out for so long, but Gyokeres doesn't have that issue. I don't think Gabriel Martinelli has that issue either. Although the way Leandro Trossard's playing, I'd be very surprised if Gabriel Martinelli started against Tottenham.

“Gyokeres is the one when you look at the group, you'd think he would go straight into the starting lineup if he's fit. Martin Odegaard would be an interesting one as well if he makes it. Mikel has not been scared to throw Martin Odegaard straight back into a lineup. We've seen it before when he's been out for a long, long time. He's a player who Arteta clearly believes can handle it.

“And [Noni] Madueke was close to Sunderland. I'm sure he will be back for this first game. That Sunderland game, the changes that Mikel could have made off the bench had some of these players been involved, absolutely fantastic. I don't see any way that equaliser is coming. It’s going to be massive to have them back. Arsenal have done brilliantly to get to where they are without this lot.”

Gyokeres produced arguably his best 45 minutes of football in an Arsenal shirt at Turf Moor, nodding home the opening goal from close range following a corner, before spraying a wonderful long pass out to Trossard in the build-up to Declan Rice's goal.

The Sweden international's header against Burnley represented his sixth goal of the season for Arsenal in all competitions, before his replacement Merino netted a brace in the Champions League triumph over Slavia Prague last week.

The Spaniard also claimed an assist for Bukayo Saka in that 2-2 draw with Sunderland last weekend, but he failed to trouble the Black Cats' backline as a centre-forward, continuing his mixed fortunes in that role after last season.

Why Viktor Gyokeres's return is most important for Arsenal

While Noni Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli and Havertz may also be back for the derby, Watts has affirmed that Gyokeres getting back up to speed might be the most crucial boost Arteta can receive.

Asked if Gyokeres's return was the most important, Watts replied: "In terms of the Tottenham game, you would say so. He’s up to speed, despite the fact he's missed a couple of weeks, he'll be ready to go. He is in a good run of form, playing well, the players have adjusted to playing with him. And it will just cause Tottenham an awful lot more problems.

“If you're asking [Micky] Van de Ven and [Cristian] Romero who do you want to play against, Mikel Merino or Viktor Gyokeres, I know which answer they're going to give every day of the week.

"It's going to be a much more comfortable game for them when they're just having to look in front of them, because that's where Merino is going to be all the time. He's not going to be running, turning them around and pulling them apart."

Watts also discussed Jesus's return to training after an ACL injury and delivered his verdict on whether he would sell the Brazilian striker when he returns to full fitness in January.

