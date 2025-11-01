Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says that Viktor Gyokeres will need to be assessed after suffering a potential muscular injury against Burnley.

The Sweden international sent Arsenal ahead in the 14th minute of the contest, before Declan Rice doubled the away side's advantage before the interval, and Burnley were unable to respond.

Gyokeres was substituted at the half-time interval, though, and Arteta has revealed that the striker has potentially suffered a muscular issue which could equal some time on the sidelines.

"In the first half was one of the best he's played with us. He felt something muscular so we have to wait to learn the extent of that," Arteta told BBC Sport after the match.

The win has moved Arsenal seven points clear of second-placed Bournemouth at the top of the Premier League table, and the Gunners have only conceded three times in their 10 games this term.

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal: Gyokeres was forced off at Turf Moor

Gyokeres has scored six times in 14 appearances for Arsenal this season, including four in 10 outings in the Premier League, and his team are the favourites for the title in 2025-26.

"The first half was exceptional, we scored two goals and gave nothing away. That was the platform. We had to make a few changes and didn't have that much control in the second half," said Arteta.

"Defending was exceptional again, we didn't give anything. There is a reason they have lost one game in 18 months here, against Liverpool in the last second of the game."

Rice explains emotional celebration against Burnley

Rice, meanwhile, revealed his reason for pointing to the sky during his celebration against Burnley.

"My auntie passed away before the Fulham game. I loved her to death. Travelled everywhere to watch me with my mum. I know she's watching down so that was for her today," he told Premier League Productions.

"They've maybe lost once [at home] in like 18 months. We knew it was going to be tough, so we had to stick to our principles. Our quality shone through and we could have scored four or five in the first half.

"It's important we keep scoring goals. Two goals are perfect for us. If you look at the goal as a whole, we're defending a long throw from our own half. Big Gabby [Gabriel] wins the ball and I keep running with the ball. I was like a traditional number nine!"

Arsenal will continue their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Slavia Prague on November 4, before returning to league action away to Sunderland next weekend.

