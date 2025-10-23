Arsenal injury news: Gabriel Jesus delivers positive update but stresses caution over Gunners return

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus provides a positive update on his injury recovery and reveals his dream to represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he is "feeling great" as he closes in on a return from a long-term injury absence.

Jesus has been out of action since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in January's FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

The Brazilian was forced to undergo surgery before he could start the long rehabilitation process. 

Over 10 months after sustaining the injury, Jesus has delivered a positive update on his recovery, although he is keen to stress that he will not rush the final stage of his comeback.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus pictured on November 6, 2024

Jesus provides positive injury update

“I’m feeling great,” Jesus said as The Standard. “My knee is responding very well. So now I’m looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do.

“It’s been too long. An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings.

“So now I’m at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit, because I’m doing great work outside on the pitches, but it’s tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line.

“When you can see the end, it’s important you don’t push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready.”

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring on October 30, 2024

Jesus eyeing Brazil World Cup squad

Jesus will be keen to hit the ground running when he makes his return to action, as he looks to stake a claim to feature in a third consecutive World Cup for Brazil. 

“Of course, I would love to be there for a third," Jesus said. “But it’s not easy. We have great players, an amazing squad, and it’s only a short period until the World Cup.

"There is not a lot of time there, but I trust in myself. As soon as I start playing again, I will do my best to get involved.”

However, Jesus will find it difficult to gain a regular starting spot, with summer signing Viktor Gyokeres now regarded as Mikel Arteta's first-choice number nine. 

Jesus will also face competition from Kai Havertz when the German returns from his own injury issue, meaning that the Brazil international will have to settle for substitute appearances or look to move elsewhere in January.

Ben Sully

