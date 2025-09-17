Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addresses concerns that Viktor Gyokeres was substituted against Athletic Bilbao due to injury after he was taken off on Tuesday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that striker Viktor Gyokeres's head injury did not force him off the pitch against Athletic Bilbao.

The Londoners began their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard enough to claim all three points.

Arteta brought the latter onto the pitch in the 65th minute to replace Gyokeres, who had clashed heads with teammate Gabriel Magalhaes in the first half, with the centre-forward requiring medical attention after he suffered a cut to his head.

When asked by reporters if the substitution was related to injury, the Spanish boss insisted it was tactical, saying: "It was because we wanted to change certain things. He’s played a lot of minutes as well, my feeling was we needed fresh men.

"[His start has been] very good. Personally, an exceptional character, and then as a player he brings another level to what we’ve been having, and a lot of threat."

Gyokeres has scored three goals in five games for the Gunners, though he did blank in three of those matches.

Viktor Gyokeres: Has the striker struggled at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?

Gyokeres produced four shots on Tuesday, and four of his five touches inside the box were his attempts at goal.

While this could be viewed positively, the Swedish forward offered little outside of the penalty area, and his playstyle offers limited involvement beyond goalscoring from within the 18-yard box.

The 27-year-old failed to impress against Athletic Bilbao, as well as against Manchester United and Liverpool, and there are concerns that he may not be the key to winning the biggest games that the Gunners had hoped for.

Given the 2025-26 season is still only at an early stage, it would be harsh to write Gyokeres off, but he will need to improve his individual displays if he wishes to win silverware this term.

Should Arsenal be looking to win the Champions League?

If Arsenal have ambitions of winning the Champions League this season, they must improve their ability to generate chances from open play.

The Londoners have produced 60.8% of their total xG in the Premier League this season from dead-ball situations, but they cannot continue to rely on corners and free kicks to unlock defences.

Arsenal's backline is strong enough to hold onto narrow advantages in knockout rounds, but unless their ability to create opportunities improves, then they could find it difficult to overcome deficits.

Perhaps Arteta will be able to field a more functional team once Bukayo Saka returns to the pitch, with there hope that the winger can help provide service to the likes of Gyokeres.