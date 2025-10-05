Arsenal's fear over Martin Odegaard's latest injury blow is apparently revealed after the Norway international made unwanted Premier League history on Saturday.

The Gunners' 2-0 victory over London rivals West Ham United - which lifted them to the top of the Premier League table - was partially overshadowed by Odegaard having to come off in the first half due to a knee problem.

The Gunners' 2-0 victory over London rivals West Ham United - which lifted them to the top of the Premier League table - was partially overshadowed by Odegaard having to come off in the first half due to a knee problem.

The former Real Madrid starlet came off worse in a collision with Crysencio Summerville, and while he tried to soldier on at first, he was eventually forced to call it quits on the 30-minute mark.

Having also been forced off in home fixtures against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest with a shoulder injury, Odegaard became the first player to be substituted before half time in three successive Premier League starts.

Now, football.london reports that the Gunners' captain will undergo further assessment on the problem he suffered against the Irons, and he has postponed his original plans to fly out to join his Norway teammates on Saturday evening.

Arsenal's Odegaard 'fear' revealed after record injury blow

Arsenal are supposedly 'fearful' that Odegaard has indeed sustained damage to his knee, which is currently in a brace after the clash with Summerville.

While he has not been ruled out of any fixtures yet, it would be a surprise to see Odegaard involved in either of Norway's upcoming fixtures against Israel and New Zealand in a World Cup qualifier and friendly respectively.

Arsenal could also be sweating over the playmaker's fitness for their first game back against Fulham on October 18, three days before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

However, Arteta has two ready-made alternatives for his stricken skipper in the shape of Ethan Nwaneri and Eberechi Eze, while he has also deployed Mikel Merino on the right of the midfield triumvirate.

What has Arteta said about Odegaard's injury?

Arteta was unsurprisingly quizzed on Odegaard's problem in his post-game press conference, but the Gunners boss was unable to deliver any sort of positive update.

"I think he had a clash knee-to-knee and immediately he was uncomfortable," the Spaniard said. "I just spoke to him, he's not positive about it. He's got a brace on, we'll have to wait and see from the doctors. But we haven't been very lucky with that either.

"We haven't had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other, the shoulder twice and then this injury. So we have to wait and see the extent of that injury.

"We will find solutions but obviously our captain is a player who gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attack. Let's wait and hopefully it's not that bad."

Odegaard has provided just two assists in seven matches for Arsenal during the 2025-26 season, and he has only completed the full 90 against Manchester United and Olympiacos.

