England manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is unlikely to risk an Arsenal star against Andorra on Saturday after he missed training on Friday with an injury.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has reportedly been left out of the England squad for Saturday's World Cup 2026 Qualifying battle with Andorra due to a minor fitness issue.

The Three Lions are bidding to make it three for three under Thomas Tuchel in Barcelona, having seen off Latvia and Albania in their opening two Group K fixtures in March.

Saka was unavailable for that double-header as he completed his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, but he built up his fitness with Arsenal towards the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was unsurprisingly selected for June's battles with Andorra and Senegal, and he was tipped to start as part of Tuchel's front four against the former on Saturday evening.

However, after Saka was nowhere to be seen in open training on Friday, Tuchel confirmed to the media that he had been nursing "discomfort" from the final weekend of the Premier League season and may be spared for the battle with Senegal.

Tuchel delivers Saka injury update after Arsenal star misses training

"He came into camp with a little bit of discomfort from the last match against Southampton, so we took care of him and treated him individually until today basically," the Evening Standard quotes Tuchel as saying.

"It was the first training session that he started and finished with the group. Yesterday, he started with the group but did not finish with the group, so let's see.

"I'm not sure if we take the risk for tomorrow's game. The decision has not been taken, but he will be available for the Senegal match, and he plays a major role in our thoughts on how to build a competitive team."

BBC Sport now claims that Saka has indeed been omitted from the squad, meaning that the Hale End graduate could go a full eight months without playing for his country; his last international appearance came on October 10 against Greece.

Saka is the only current fitness concern in the England camp, although the Three Lions lost Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins to an unspecified problem on Friday as the 29-year-old withdrew from the squad.

Who can England start in Saka's place?

Saka's minor niggle is far from ideal, but it is not as though Tuchel is bereft of attacking options, and Arsenal fans will be overjoyed to see the England head coach wrapping him up in cotton wool.

With the 23-year-old sidelined, Tuchel could opt to start Cole Palmer on the right-hand side, thus allowing Jude Bellingham free rein in the number 10 slot as Anthony Gordon works off the left.

Bellingham starting in the most advanced midfield role and Palmer operating on the right would leave a gap next to Declan Rice, which the Real Madrid man filled last time out against Latvia, so one of Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson or Curtis Jones could fill that void.

Alternatively, if Tuchel wishes to pair up Bellingham and Rice in the double pivot, Palmer could still play on the right, with either Morgan Gibbs-White or Morgan Rogers acting as the creative focal point.

Noni Madueke is another option on the right wing, so as influential as Saka is to England, he will not be a huge miss on a night where the only uncertainty should be how many Tuchel's side score.

