Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal and suspension news ahead of their Premier League derby clash with rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal will endeavour to make a statement in the Premier League when they welcome fellow title hopefuls Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side have picked up nine points from their opening four top-flight fixtures this term, most recently securing a 3-0 home win over Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Gunners head into their latest showdown with Man City after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 away from home in their opening League Phase fixture of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Pep Guardiola’s men.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Ben White was back on the substitutes’ bench against Nottingham Forest following a knock, but he was left out of the matchday squad for the midweek win over Athletic with an unspecified issue and the defender is set to remain sidelined this weekend.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Man City)

Martin Odegaard missed the midweek with over Athletic with a shoulder injury sustained in the victory against Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Norwegian did not take part in training on Monday and he is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka has missed Arsenal’s last three games across all competitions since sustaining a hamstring injury against Leeds United. The attacker is also facing a race against time to be fit for to face Man City.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz, who is yet to play for Arsenal this season, is "moving freely" again as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury, but it will still be a number of weeks before the German forward makes a return to first-team action.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus is now doing individual ball work, eight months after suffering an ACL injury, and Arteta has revealed that the Brazilian is on course to return to full training in either December or January, so a comeback before the end of the year cannot be entirely ruled out.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

