Port Vale vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before EFL Cup clash

An EFL Cup mismatch on paper, League One strugglers Port Vale host Premier League title chasers Arsenal in Wednesday's third-round clash at Vale Park.

Darren Moore's men have eliminated Blackpool and Birmingham City to make it this far, as the Valiants prepare for just a second third-round showdown in the last 16 years after reaching the quarter-finals in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are seeking their first slice of EFL Cup glory since the 1992-93 season, and Mikel Arteta's side head to Staffordshire having left it late to steal a point from Manchester City in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

Port Vale wins: 4

Draws: 5

Arsenal wins: 13

Long before Arsenal earned promotion to the top tier of English football in 1919, the Gunners and Port Vale would frequently clash in the Second Division, and the two clubs will be meeting for the 23rd time in the 2025-26 EFL Cup.

However, the Valiants have only claimed a paltry four wins over their North London counterparts, who in turn have 13 successes to their name from their last 22 meetings, and another five meetings have ended all square.

Back in the days of Christmas Day football, three of the first five clashes between Arsenal and Port Vale - including their first-ever showdown - were fought on December 25, and the Gunners won all three of those festive fixtures.

Christmas Day 1894 saw Arsenal register their most emphatic victory in this head-to-head - a 7-0 thumping at Manor Ground - and Port Vale have to go back to September 1901 for their last win over the three-time Premier League champions.

Since that 1-0 triumph on home soil, the Valiants have endured a nine-game winless run against the Gunners, whom they have only met four times in the FA Cup since the end of the First World War.

Arsenal needed replays to get the job done on both occasions, though; the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the 1926-27 tournament, before the legendary Herbert Chapman led the Gunners to a 1-0 win in the replay.

Six decades later, Arsenal and Port Vale reunited in the third round of the 1997-98 FA Cup, where the Staffordshire side remarkably held Arsene Wenger's men to a 0-0 draw at Highbury as Nicolas Anelka, Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Ray Parlour were stunted.

The Valiants then threatened an almighty shock in the replay, taking Arsenal to penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time, but the Gunners prevailed 4-3 on spot kicks to avoid a cup giant killing.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 14, 1998: Port Vale 1-1(p) Arsenal (FA Cup)

Jan 03, 1998: Arsenal 0-0 Port Vale (FA Cup)

Feb 02, 1927: Arsenal 1-0 Port Vale (FA Cup)

Jan 29, 1927: Port Vale 2-2 Arsenal (FA Cup)

Apr 25, 1904: Arsenal 0-0 Port Vale (Second Division)

Oct 24, 1903: Port Vale 2-3 Arsenal (Second Division)

Jan 10, 1903: Port Vale 1-1 Arsenal (Second Division)

Sep 13, 1902: Arsenal 3-0 Port Vale (Second Division)

Dec 26, 1901: Arsenal 3-1 Port Vale (Second Division)

Sep 28, 1901: Port Vale 1-0 Arsenal (Second Division)

Apr 13, 1901: Port Vale 1-0 Arsenal (Second Division)

Dec 08, 1900: Arsenal 3-0 Port Vale (Second Division)

Jan 13, 1900: Port Vale 1-1 Arsenal (Second Division)

Sep 16, 1899: Arsenal 1-0 Port Vale (Second Division)

Feb 25, 1899: Arsenal 1-0 Port Vale (Second Division)

Sep 05, 1898: Port Vale 3-0 Arsenal (Second Division)

Feb 15, 1896: Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal (Second Division)

Dec 25, 1895: Arsenal 2-1 Port Vale (Second Division)

Jan 19, 1895: Port Vale 0-1 Arsenal (Second Division)

Dec 25, 1894: Arsenal 7-0 Port Vale (Second Division)

