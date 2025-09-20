Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, the Sports Mole team picks their winner for the blockbuster contest.

All eyes will be on the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City collide in a clash of the titans at 4.30pm.

The high-profile encounter once again pits Mikel Arteta against his former master Pep Guardiola, whose Citizens side have three fewer points than the Gunners after four games in the 2025-26 season, although both teams are still trailing in Liverpool's wake.

However, the pair warmed up for the weekend's main event with respective 2-0 wins over Athletic Bilbao and Napoli in Champions League action, and when trying to predict a winner for Sunday's blockbuster battle, the votes were unsurprisingly not unanimous.

Here, the Sports Mole team selects their winner for the mouthwatering Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Arsenal

This should be a fascinating game, and one from which we will learn a lot about both teams.

I'm backing Arsenal, partially due to home advantage and also because Man City still have the untrustworthy element, whereas the Gunners seem to be getting more and more trustworthy.

The reaction to Arsenal's defeat at Anfield was overblown - they were a worldie away from a very good point in their hardest game of the season - and they now have the depth to ensure that injuries to key players aren't as debilitating as they were last term.

Of course, Man City still have the quality to go and win this game; Erling Haaland will be relishing the chance to get back at Arsenal in the latest chapter of 'stay humble-gate', and the Arsenal forwards may still be having nightmares of facing Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Champions League last season.

However, the defeats to Spurs and Brighton this season have been more worrying than their wins have been reassuring, and this is one of their two toughest games of the campaign. Arsenal to win for me and, as ludicrous as it sounds while still in September, that could be a result that sees Man City out of the title race already.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Draw

Arsenal have shown plenty of positive signs this season, but they did come up short when it mattered against Liverpool, and there will be some nerves heading into this contest.

Man City have their own issues this season, but Guardiola's side were strong in the derby last weekend and then comfortably beat Napoli in the Champions League, with Erling Haaland in red-hot form.

I just don't trust Arsenal in these sort of matches, but I'm also struggling to back the Gunners to lose, so I fancy an entertaining draw on Sunday, which would be the best result for Liverpool at this stage of the campaign.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Arsenal

Against Nottingham Forest and Athletic Bilbao, no Bukayo Saka and no Martin Odegaard meant no problem for Arsenal and Arteta, who has so many wonderful selection dilemmas to solve for this weekend.

Have either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard done enough to force their way in after their super-sub displays in midweek? Does the impressive Cristhian Mosquera keep his place over William Saliba? Could the thorn in Erling Haaland's side - Myles Lewis-Skelly - force his way in over Riccardo Calafiori?

We have said it all season long, but the strength in depth in the Gunners' ranks is truly something to behold, and whoever does not make the first XI will have all the motivation they need to send a message to Arteta - as we saw in midweek.

The Gunners have struggled against the so-called bigger teams so far this season, but their defence remains largely impenetrable, whereas City's backline cannot be trusted to keep Arsenal at bay - especially after conceding five in this fixture in 2024-25.

Noni Madueke could also have a field day on the right if Rayan Ait-Nouri misses out through injury, and even if the game is not an enthralling watch for the neutrals - as can so often be the case in Big Six battles - Gooners should not care when the full-time whistle blows.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Draw

It is too early in the season to consider the latest battle between Arsenal and Man City as a must-win for either side, but the victors would receive a huge psychological boost in their quest to wrestle the Premier League title away from Liverpool and finish top of the pile.

Arsenal have impressed so far this term and few can have doubts over their defensive solidity and ability to embrace the physical battles, but what remains to be seen is whether Mikel Arteta’s current crop have the courage and skill to take the kinds of tactical risks often required to win a high-profile fixture such as this one, which they lacked in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool last month.

As for Man City, they will surely not perform as poorly as they did in the heavy 5-1 loss at the Emirates last season, and consecutive wins without reply against Man United and Napoli over the last few days have raised hopes, but it is still up for debate whether those results indicate a genuine upturn in form for Pep Guardiola’s new-look squad.

Arsenal will rightly be regarded as slight favourites on home soil, but Man City also possess quality at both ends of the pitch and they may ultimately do enough to frustrate the Gunners in a low-scoring draw.

Anthony Brown, Reporter - Arsenal

Whisper it, but Manchester City are now a diminished force and Arsenal are my favourites to win this year's title.

Although Gianluigi Donnarumma's presence in goal makes last season's 5-1 victory unlikely to be repeated, Mikel Arteta's team are expected to secure victory over Pep Guardiola's men, thereby affirming their superiority — if anyone was still in doubt after February's thrashing — and keeping the Citizens humble.

Byron David, Reporter - Arsenal

After several years, Arsenal finally go into a scrap with Man City as the favourites. However, they should still be wary and not underestimate Pep Guardiola's troops. City have shown in the past week that they're not quite ready to be put to pasture with wins in the Manchester derby and the Champions League against the Scudetto holders.

Arsenal's strength this time around lies in their squad depth. Even with the likes of William Saliba set to return this weekend after overcoming injuries, their place in the starting 11 isn't guaranteed - which is a huge testament to Christian Mosquera in particular.

The Gunners routed the Citizens in their last Premier League meeting at the Emirates Stadium, and while the scoreline may not be so vast this weekend, the hosts are certainly favourites to keep tabs with Liverpool.

Arsenal may struggle to create from open play under Mikel Arteta, but Pep Guardiola's Manchester City look more vulnerable than ever from counter-attacks.

The likes of Noni Madueke could find joy with the extra space in transition, and punish the Citizens' lack of defensive cover.

