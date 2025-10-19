Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should consider some defensive and attacking alterations for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

The league-phase contest comes just three days after the Gunners edged out Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League, thanks to a second-half winner from Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian attacker is now one of those at risk of the chop, though, as Gabriel Martinelli's fresh legs could come in handy alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka in the forward line.

Further back, Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice have both picked up two yellow cards in the Champions League already this season, meaning that both men will miss the contest with Slavia Prague on matchday four if they are booked here.

However, Arteta should not factor hypotheticals into his team selection at this juncture, so the midfield trident ought to remain the same, as Eberechi Eze continues to cover for the injured Martin Odegaard.

Piero Hincapie might be back from a groin problem in time for Tuesday's fixture, but a start is surely out of the question for the Ecuadorian, so there should be no change to the Gabriel Magalhaes-William Saliba barrier.

On the other hand, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ben White are genuine contenders to start against Diego Simeone's side, the latter in particular after Jurrien Timber took a whack in the win over Fulham.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli