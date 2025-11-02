Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

Impenetrable at the back and effective in attack, Arsenal endeavour to prolong their wonderful winning sequence in Tuesday's Champions League battle with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Gunners are three for three in Europe so far this season, most recently thumping Atletico Madrid 4-0 after also shutting out Olympiacos and Athletic Bilbao.

Mikel Arteta's masterful defence came to the fore once again on Saturday, when the North London outfit strode past Burnley 2-0 to maintain their healthy lead atop the Premier League rankings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Slavia Prague, who are still waiting for their first victory in this season's Champions League.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Slavia Prague)

Viktor Gyokeres's best performance of the season so far against Burnley was cruelly cut short at half time due to a muscle injury; the extent of the damage is unclear, but it would be a surprise to see him involved on Tuesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Gabriel Martinelli sustained a suspected muscular issue in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in late October, and there is still no timeframe on the Brazilian's return to action.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard has spent a month in the infirmary with a knee injury, but the captain is targeting a return for the Gunners' North London derby battle with Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Kai Havertz

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz could also be back in the Arsenal ranks in time for the showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on November 23, as the German steps up his rehabilitation from his own knee concern.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

In exactly the same boat, Noni Madueke has been sidelined for over a month with a knee problem of his own but is expected to return to the fold before the end of the month.

Gabriel Jesus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus is expected to be the last cab off the rank in terms of Arsenal's current injury victims, as he will still need another several weeks to get back up to speed after an ACL problem.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)

Martin Zubimendi is unavailable for the trip to Prague due to a yellow-card ban, but the Spaniard sustained a knock in the win over Burnley anyway.

