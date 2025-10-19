[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Oct 21, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Atletico Madrid logo

Arsenal
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid

Arsenal injury, suspension news and return dates for Atletico Madrid: Hincapie, Odegaard, Havertz latest

By , Senior Reporter
Hope for Hincapie? Arsenal injury, suspension list for Atletico clash
Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Two for two in the 2025-26 Champions League, Arsenal aim to prolong their perfect European streak in Tuesday's heavyweight tussle with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The Gunners have scored four goals and conceded none in opening wins over Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, leaving them fifth in the league-phase table behind Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The defensive might of Mikel Arteta's men came to the fore once more at the weekend, as the Spaniard's side edged out Fulham 1-0 to ensure that they would remain top of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Atletico, who have three points to show from their first two UCL games of the season.


Piero Hincapie

Arsenal's Piero Hincapie pictured on September 16, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin 

Possible return date: October 21 (vs. Atletico)

Piero Hincapie was nowhere to be seen in Arsenal's clash with Fulham, despite returning to training from a groin injury prior to the game, but there is a chance that he will be in the matchday squad in midweek.


Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down injured on October 4, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard suffered his third injury of the season in the 2-0 win over West Ham United before the international break, picking up a knee problem that is expected to sideline him until the latter stages of November.


Kai Havertz

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates on August 9, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz is likely to return from his own knee problem around the same time, as the German continues to make progress in his rehabilitation from surgery.


Noni Madueke

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on September 13, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Similarly to Havertz and Odegaard, Noni Madueke's return from a knee injury - which he sustained in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month - can be provisionally pencilled in for the North London derby on November 23.


Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus pictured on October 19, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee 

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Completing Arsenal's list of knee victims, Gabriel Jesus is now nine months into his recuperation from an ACL problem, and a return before the end of 2025 has not been ruled out.


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST  

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match, but Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are one booking away from a Champions League ban.

Written by
Ben Knapton
