Two for two in the 2025-26 Champions League, Arsenal aim to prolong their perfect European streak in Tuesday's heavyweight tussle with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The Gunners have scored four goals and conceded none in opening wins over Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, leaving them fifth in the league-phase table behind Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The defensive might of Mikel Arteta's men came to the fore once more at the weekend, as the Spaniard's side edged out Fulham 1-0 to ensure that they would remain top of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Atletico, who have three points to show from their first two UCL games of the season.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 21 (vs. Atletico)

Piero Hincapie was nowhere to be seen in Arsenal's clash with Fulham, despite returning to training from a groin injury prior to the game, but there is a chance that he will be in the matchday squad in midweek.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard suffered his third injury of the season in the 2-0 win over West Ham United before the international break, picking up a knee problem that is expected to sideline him until the latter stages of November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz is likely to return from his own knee problem around the same time, as the German continues to make progress in his rehabilitation from surgery.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Similarly to Havertz and Odegaard, Noni Madueke's return from a knee injury - which he sustained in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month - can be provisionally pencilled in for the North London derby on November 23.

Gabriel Jesus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Completing Arsenal's list of knee victims, Gabriel Jesus is now nine months into his recuperation from an ACL problem, and a return before the end of 2025 has not been ruled out.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match, but Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are one booking away from a Champions League ban.

