Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Arsenal and Olympiacos, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Fresh from scoring injury-time winners at the weekend, Arsenal and Olympiacos clash in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners clinched a potentially season-defining 2-1 Premier League victory at Newcastle United on Sunday, and Mikel Arteta also masterminded a 2-0 success over Athletic Bilbao in their UCL opener a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, the Greek titans relied on their own 96th-minute strike for an enthralling 3-2 Greek Super League success over Levadiakos at the weekend, but they failed to break down 10-man Pafos in a 0-0 Champions League draw on matchday one.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 12

Arsenal wins: 6

Draws: 0

Olympiacos wins: 6

Perfectly split down the middle in terms of head-to-head results, Arsenal and Olympiacos have both beaten each other six times from 12 previous contests across the Champions League and Europa League, despite the disparity between the two clubs' overall stature.

Prior to the 2025-26 Champions League league-phase campaign, the Gunners and Thrylos squared off in four UCL group stages and two Europa League knockout ties, both claiming one win apiece in each season.

Arsenal and Olympiacos crossed paths in both the 2020-21 and 2019-20 Europa League campaigns, clashing in the last 16 of the more recent edition as Mikel Arteta led the Gunners to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The North London giants had to survive a second-leg scare that year - going down 1-0 at the Emirates - but a 3-1 first-leg success in Piraeus, capped off by a trademark Mohamed Elneny screamer, proved telling.

Arsenal's 3-2 aggregate win in 2021 saw Arteta take revenge for a last-32 exit in 2020, where the Gunners eked out a 1-0 victory away from home in the first leg before 10 minutes of chaos at the Emirates.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bicycle kick would seemingly be enough to send Arsenal through in extra time, but Youssef El-Arabi ghosted in behind the Gunners backline to level the game in the 119th minute, before Aubameyang missed a last-gasp sitter as Arteta's men crashed out on away goals.

Olympiacos also stunned Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates in the 2015-16 Champions League league phase, meaning that the Greek side enter Wednesday's game on an astonishing three-match winning run on the Gunners' turf, although they have coincidentally lost each of their last three at home to the Premier League powerhouses.

The aforementioned El-Arabi is also the joint top-scorer in this particular fixture with three goals to his name, level with Olivier Giroud, who scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's 3-0 away win in December 2015.

Last 12 meetings

Mar 18, 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos (Europa League)

Mar 11, 2021: Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal (Europa League)

Feb 27, 2020: Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (Europa League)

Feb 20, 2020: Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal (Europa League)

Dec 09, 2015: Olympiacos 0-3 Arsenal (Champions League)

Sep 29, 2015: Arsenal 2-3 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Dec 04, 2012: Olympiacos 2-1 Arsenal (Champions League)

Oct 03, 2012: Arsenal 3-1 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Dec 06, 2011: Olympiacos 3-1 Arsenal (Champions League)

Sep 28, 2011: Arsenal 2-1 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Dec 09, 2009: Olympiacos 1-0 Arsenal (Champions League)

Sep 29, 2009: Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos (Champions League)

