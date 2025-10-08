Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Argentina and Venezuela.

Argentina will be bidding to return to winning ways when they tackle Venezuela in a friendly on Friday.

The World Cup holders suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador in their last match on September 10, but they have qualified for next summer's tournament, securing their spot back in March.

Argentina finished top of the CONMEBOL section, picking up 38 points from their 18 matches, which left them nine points clear of second-placed Ecuador.

Venezuela, meanwhile, finished eighth in the section, two points behind seventh-placed Bolivia, with the national team again failing to qualify for the finals of the competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Argentina and Venezuela ahead of their international friendly on Friday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 30

Venezuela wins: 2

Draws: 3

Argentina wins: 25

Often the whipping boys of CONMEBOL, Venezuela have very rarely tasted success against Argentina, and the earliest meetings between the two all went in one direction.

Between the first meeting in 1956 up until 2011, Argentina won all 19 of their encounters with Venezuela, conceding just 10 goals, and scoring a staggering 77, averaging just over four goals per game.

However, times changed in the eight years following that dismal run for Venezuela, as they lost just two of the following six meetings.

The turning point came in a 2011 World Cup qualifier, when Fernando Amorebieta scored the only goal to hand Venezuela their first, and to date, only, competitive win over Argentina.

A 2019 friendly in Madrid also ended in a Venezuela victory, as the likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez were stunned in a 3-1 defeat.

The 2018 World Cup proved difficult for Argentina to qualify for, as they limped over the line late in the section, partly thanks to dropping four points against Venezuela across the lengthy qualifying campaign.

Venezuela finished last on that occasion, but Argentina needed a late Nicolas Otamendi equaliser to salvage a point on the road after going 2-0 down, and they also briefly trailed at home, before drawing 1-1.

On the big occasion, though, Argentina have come out on top, as they met in the quarter-finals of the Copa America in 2016 and 2019, with the Albiceleste reigning supreme in both.

A 4-1 win in 2016 saw Messi steal the show with a goal and two assists - a goal which at the time brought him level with Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's highest goalscorer.

Three years later, just months after losing that friendly in Madrid, Argentina ensured there were no repeats, with Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso scoring in a 2-0 win.

Argentina completed the double over Venezuela on their way to a comfortable qualification for the finals in Qatar, which ultimately ended in glory for the Albiceleste.

In their most recent meeting, Argentina cruised to a 3-0 home victory in a World Cup qualifying clash in September 2025, courtesy of a Messi brace and a Lautaro Martinez effort.

Argentina will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins over Venezuela when the pair again lock horns on Friday.

Last 20 meetings

Sep 04, 2025: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 10, 2024: Venezuela 1-1 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Mar 25, 2022: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 03, 2021: Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Jun 28, 2019: Venezuela 0-2 Argentina (Copa America Quarter-Finals)

Mar 22, 2019: Argentina 1-3 Venezuela (Friendly)

Sep 05, 2017: Argentina 1-1 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 06, 2016: Venezuela 2-2 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Jun 18, 2016: Argentina 4-1 Venezuela (Copa America Quarter-Finals)

Mar 23, 2013: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 11, 2011: Venezuela 1-0 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 02, 2011: Venezuela 0-1 Argentina (Friendly)

Mar 16, 2011: Argentina 4-1 Venezuela (Friendly)

Mar 28, 2009: Argentina 4-0 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 16, 2007: Venezuela 0-2 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Nov 17, 2004: Argentina 3-2 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 09, 2003: Venezuela 0-3 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Mar 28, 2001: Argentina 5-0 Venezuela (World Cup Qualifying)

Apr 26, 2000: Venezuela 0-4 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)

Feb 04, 1999: Venezuela 0-2 Argentina (Friendly)

Last 10 World Cup Qualifying - South America meetings

Sep 04, 2025: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela

Oct 10, 2024: Venezuela 1-1 Argentina

Mar 25, 2022: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela

Sep 03, 2021: Venezuela 1-3 Argentina

Sep 05, 2017: Argentina 1-1 Venezuela

Sep 06, 2016: Venezuela 2-2 Argentina

Mar 23, 2013: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela

Oct 11, 2011: Venezuela 1-0 Argentina

Mar 28, 2009: Argentina 4-0 Venezuela

Oct 16, 2007: Venezuela 0-2 Argentina



