Cristiano Ronaldo scores another milestone goal and edges closer to the coveted 1,000 in Al-Nassr's 5-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Fateh on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another milestone goal and edged closer to the coveted 1,000 in Al-Nassr's 5-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Fateh on Saturday.

The 40-year-old returned to domestic action on the back of making even more history with Portugal during the international break, setting a new record for the most goals in World Cup Qualifying.

Ronaldo struck twice in the Selecao's 2-2 draw with Hungary to break Carlos Ruiz's record, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner carried that momentum forward into Saturday's top-flight home fixture.

Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh were level at 1-1 going into the final 30 minutes, as an early strike from Chelsea flop Joao Felix was cancelled out by a Sofiane Bendebka leveller nine minutes into the second half.

However, as the clock struck the hour, Ronaldo picked up the ball on the left-hand side from Sadio Mane, cut inside and unleashed a right-footed rocket into the top corner to restore Al-Nassr's advantage.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800th career club goal in Al-Nassr win



Success is not an accident ?? pic.twitter.com/PGQmtOut6e

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 18, 2025

In doing so, the Portugal legend wrote another new chapter of goalscoring history, becoming the first man to score 800 career club goals.

Ronaldo's venomous strike against Al-Fateh was his 99th in an Al-Nassr jersey, prior to which he netted a record 450 goals for Real Madrid and 145 across two spells for Manchester United.

The 40-year-old also found the back of the net 101 times for Italian giants Juventus, and during the embryonic stages of his career, he managed five strikes in 31 appearances for Sporting Lisbon as a teenager.

Ronaldo's milestone goal ended up being the catalyst for a dominant Al-Nassr victory, as the attacker then teed up compatriot Felix for his side's third, before the ex-Atletico Madrid man completed his hat-trick after a Kingsley Coman effort.

Ronaldo has now had a direct hand in eight goals - six of his own and two assists - in seven games during the 2025-26 season for Al-Nassr, who are four points clear of Al-Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 1,000 career goals?

In addition to Ronaldo's 800 career goals at club level, the Portugal international netted his 142nd and 143rd goals for his country when he broke the World Cup Qualifying record in the draw with Hungary earlier this month.

Ronaldo therefore boasts an astronomical total of 943 strikes for club and country, meaning that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner needs just 57 more to hit the outrageous 1,000 mark.

However, Ronaldo is already officially recognised as the highest-scoring male footballer of all time by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), comfortably ahead of second-placed Lionel Mess with 889.

While Pele's well-documented total of 1,279 in 1,363 matches is recognised as a Guinness World Record, the Brazil icon's competitive total stands at 762, putting him third on the all-time list behind Messi and Ronaldo.

No Data Analysis info