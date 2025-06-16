Preview: Al-Ain vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Club World Cup clash between Al-Ain and Juventus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fallen giants Juventus aim to regain past glories at this summer's Club World Cup, and they kick off their Group G campaign by meeting Al-Ain on Wednesday.

Both sides will battle it out with Wydad AC and reigning champions Manchester City for a place in the knockout phase, starting with a midweek clash in Washington DC.

Match preview

Though they participated three times in the old Intercontinental Cup - winning the 1985 and 1996 editions against Argentinian opposition - Juventus are now making their inaugural appearance at FIFA's Club World Cup.

The Italian giants qualified for the newly expanded competition as the eighth-best eligible team in UEFA's four-year rankings, joining compatriots and old foes Inter Milan in this summer's tournament.

Previously Serie A champions for nine straight years, Juve have failed to claim top spot in Serie A since 2020, only scraping into fourth place last term following yet another season of turmoil.

Two-time European champions, the Turin club also made an early exit from the Champions League, as a repeated failure to convert draws into wins continually cost them.

Equalling a club record, Juventus drew 20 games across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign, which initially promised so much under Thiago Motta, who was ultimately sacked before completing his first season.

Having been hired to replace Motta in March, interim manager Igor Tudor - a former Juve defender and assistant coach - has since extended his contract, after a crisis-hit club board failed to secure the signature of either Antonio Conte or Gian Piero Gasperini.

Tudor therefore leads the Bianconeri into this new-look Club World Cup, with Wednesday's opener taking place in the American capital. They then face Wydad in Philadelphia, before facing down group favourites Man City, so taking at least four points from their first two games is a must.

While Juve are newcomers, Al-Ain have already made two appearances at the Club World Cup, and by far their best finish came back in 2018.

That year, the UAE side knocked out Team Wellington, Esperance Tunis and South American heavyweights River Plate on their historic run to the final, where they understandably lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Only an incredible series of shocks could see the Abu Dhabi club go that far again, despite qualifying as winners of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Since then, they have parted ways with victorious boss Hernan Crespo, spectacularly failed in their defence of the Asian title, then made a meek attempt at winning their domestic crown by finishing fifth.

Current coach Vladimir Ivic - formerly of Watford and PAOK - can still choose from a relatively strong squad, but the 14-time UAE champions are clear outsiders in Group G.

Al-Ain's final fixture, against Wydad, surely represents their best chance of picking up points, though they will still dream of upsetting European opposition.

Al-Ain form (all competitions): W W D W D W

Juventus form (all competitions): L W D D W W

Team News

Neither are yet fit enough for selection, but Juventus have been able to include two long-term absentees in their squad, as defensive rock Bremer and Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik have both partially trained with their teammates.

Furthermore, captain and midfield fulcrum Manuel Locatelli - who scored the penalty that secured Juve's Champions League qualification last month - should recover from an ankle injury that caused his withdrawal from Italy duty; Daniele Rugani and Filip Kostic have both returned from season-long loans.

While several places are up for grabs, Kenan Yildiz is set to feature prominently in Igor Tudor's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. The Bianconeri averaged an extra point per game when Yildiz was in their starting lineup last term.

The Turkish star's 15 goal involvements also made him the third-youngest player to hit that mark across Europe's top five leagues, only older than Lamine Yamal and Desire Doue.

Set to vie with Randal Kolo Muani for one place up front, Juve's top Serie A scorer was Dusan Vlahovic with a modest 10 goals, while Al-Ain's Togo striker Kodjo Laba netted 20 in the UAE Pro League, including eight headers.

Fellow forward Soufiane Rahimi was MVP in the 2024 AFC Champions League and then won the Golden Boot at last year's Paris Olympics; playmaker Alejandro Romero, nicknamed Kaku, supplies the prolific pair from midfield.

Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio recently moved to Abu Dhabi after spending four years in Serie A, and he should start behind a three-man defence.

Al-Ain possible starting lineup: Patricio; Autonne, Park, Cardoso; Traore, Nader, Palacios, Erik; Kaku; Laba, Rahimi

Juventus possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Gonzalez, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Kolo Muani

We say: Al-Ain 0-1 Juventus

For all their flaws, a Juventus side that kept 17 clean sheets last season should be able to keep Al-Ain's lively attack at arm's length and score at least once.

It may not be pretty, but Juve can grind out an opening-round win that puts them on track for a top-two finish.

