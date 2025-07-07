Man City’s £50m winter signing already on the way out

Signed for €60m during the winter transfer window, Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez is already being tipped for a surprise departure from Manchester City this summer.

Signed for £50m during the winter transfer window, Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez is already being tipped for a surprise departure from Manchester City this summer.

The former Porto player arrived in early February to provide midfield cover for the injured Rodri and has made 17 appearances for City, scoring twice. However, Gonzalez featured only once during the Club World Cup — a group stage clash with Al-Ain — and has struggled to establish himself under Pep Guardiola.

Reijnders arrival pushes Gonzalez closer to exit

Gonzalez is among several players linked with an exit from the Etihad following the arrival of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The Netherlands international completed a €55m (approximately £46,5m) move from AC Milan earlier this summer, increasing competition for places in midfield.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Gonzalez's representatives have already sounded out potential suitors ahead of a possible transfer in 2025.

Saudi Pro League emerges as surprise destination

Despite being under contract at City until June 2029, Gonzalez's camp are exploring an unexpected move to Saudi Arabia, with unnamed Pro League clubs reportedly showing interest.

At just 23 years of age, an early exit would mark a significant blow to Manchester City's recent recruitment strategy, particularly given the high expectations surrounding his £50m arrival just six months ago.



This article was originally published on Top Mercato.

