Jordan Henderson on his way to Ligue 1?

According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old midfielder is attracting attention from the French club after a solid season with Ajax Amsterdam, where he made 45 appearances, scoring once and providing six assists since joining in January 2024. The British outlet reports that Marseille are keen to trigger a clause in Henderson’s contract allowing him to leave the Dutch side on a free transfer this summer, despite his deal running until June 2026.

However, Marseille are not the only club pursuing Henderson; Nottingham Forest are also in the running. For Marseille, this adds another midfield option following their earlier interest in Paul Pogba, who is now set to join AS Monaco. The club reportedly stepped back from Pogba due to concerns over his fitness and potential media attention.

Who would Henderson replace at Marseille?

Although Marseille seemed well-stocked in midfield, Henderson’s possible arrival, alongside Angel Gomes - who is expected to join on a free transfer - could impact Ismaël Bennacer’s future. The Algerian, on loan from AC Milan, struggled during his six months at Marseille and is set to return to Italy in July, but discussions are reportedly ongoing about another loan spell. Yet, with Henderson likely to be a cheaper option, does Marseille really need Bennacer back?

Valentin Rongier, whose contract runs until June 2026, is another player to watch. French clubs often sell players with only a year left on their contracts. As a right-footed midfielder like Henderson and former Liverpool captain, could Henderson take Rongier’s spot? Or might it be Geoffrey Kondogbia, who played as a centre-back this season but is expected to move back into midfield? Kondogbia has a longer contract until June 2027 but faces uncertainty over his role given his performance and high wage (€5.4m per year).

With players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Valentin Rongier, Adrien Rabiot, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Bilal Nadir, and Angel Gomes already in the squad, Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi will face tough decisions if Jordan Henderson signs.

This article was originally published on Foot Mercato.