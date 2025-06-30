Ajax Amsterdam tell seven players to leave the club via WhatsApp after another disappointing season.

Ajax Amsterdam, the most successful club in Dutch football history, are undergoing major changes after yet another disappointing season without a title. Since Erik ten Hag’s departure for Manchester United, Ajax have not lifted the Eredivisie trophy, with Feyenoord and PSV dominating the domestic scene.

Despite some improvements under Francesco Farioli, who stabilised the team and fought for the title until the final weeks, Ajax fell short once again. Three consecutive seasons without a title are simply unacceptable in Amsterdam, leading to drastic squad changes.

The first big move was appointing Johnny Heitinga from Liverpool as the new head coach. The club have also confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, also from Liverpool, on loan.

However, the most controversial development concerns player departures. According to Dutch media, seven players were informed they could leave the club via a WhatsApp group message. To add insult to injury, they have already lost access to the training ground and their parking spaces.

Such handling of departures reflects wider issues at Ajax, including transfer failures, managerial instability, and boardroom scandals in recent years.

The seven players set to leave Ajax

Chuba Akpom

Ajax resisted offers for the former Arsenal striker in January but have now changed their stance. The 29-year-old, who scored 11 goals last season and impressed in the Europa League, will leave after a loan spell with Lille.

Borna Sosa

The Croatian international joined Ajax from Stuttgart as a World Cup medallist and was expected to shine. However, he played just 16 games before being loaned to Torino, where his struggles continued. His time in Amsterdam has been forgettable.

Jay Gorter

The arrival of Vitezslav Jaros meant a goalkeeper had to make way. Gorter, who failed to convince when given the chance, is set to depart. His poor stats – eight games, one clean sheet, 51% save success – fell short of Eredivisie standards, let alone Ajax’s.

Carlos Forbs

Signed from Manchester City as a promising replacement for Antony, the Portuguese winger struggled to make an impact and had an unsuccessful loan spell at Wolves. At 21, he is still expected to attract interest from other clubs.

Christian Rasmussen

The Danish forward arrived from Nordsjaelland’s academy for £2.5m in 2019, but after five years and just 25 appearances for Ajax, he will seek a new club.

Kristian Hlynsson

Touted as the future star of Icelandic football, the attacking midfielder showed promise at Ajax but regressed last season, scoring only twice and losing his place in the starting eleven.

Branco van den Boomen

The midfielder arrived from Toulouse with high expectations but failed to establish himself. Despite scoring against Slavia Prague, his overall contribution was underwhelming.

This article was originally published on Fotbal portal.