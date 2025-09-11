[monks data]
Preview: Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Ajax and PEC Zwolle, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

PEC Zwolle travel to Ajax in gameweek five of the Eredivisie season seeking their first victory over the Dutch giants since August 2014.

That ambition at the Johan Cruyff Arena is an uphill task against an opponent that have won both league games in Amsterdam without conceding this term.


Match preview

Ajax have had a mixed start to the new season under new boss Johnny Heitinga, who has secured wins in both home matches but has yet to record success on the road this term.

De Godenzonen have been held by Go Ahead Eagles and FC Volendam during their away games, playing out 2-2 and 1-1 draws, respectively, and the club's supporters will welcome a return to Amsterdam, where they are unblemished in 2025-26. 

Heitinga's men have claimed 2-0 wins over Telstar and Heracles in those fixtures they have hosted, and the precedent against their Zwolle-based visitors further underlines their position as clear favourites.

Ajax have won 16 and drawn one of the last 17 matches against Saturday's opponents, highlighting De Joden’s dominance.

Nevertheless, Henry van der Vegt will look to remind fans that the Blauwvingers’ only draw in that period was a 2-2 result in Amsterdam in December 2023.

PEC Zwolle head coach Henry van der Vegt

The away side's confidence is further boosted by their strong start to the season, having earned six points from a possible nine, placing them two points behind this weekend's visitors, who have played one match more.

Although the only defeat Van der Vegt’s team have suffered came just before the international break, it has been an impressive beginning for the new head coach after taking over from Johnny Jansen in the summer.

Both victories over FC Twente and Telstar — 1-0 and 2-0 respectively — have brought PEC to eight wins from 20 matches in 2025, a figure surpassed by six teams in the division.

Nonetheless, securing a ninth victory will demand a top performance from a club that have not won this fixture since a 1-0 triumph in the Dutch Super Cup in August 2014.

With Zwolle's last top-flight victory over their opponents dating back to September 1988, the travelling supporters might not arrive in Amsterdam filled with optimism.

Ajax Eredivisie form:



  • W

  • D

  • W

  • D


PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:



  • W

  • W

  • L



Team News

Koen Kostons celebrates scoring for PEC Zwolle on August 15, 2025

Branco van den Boomen could miss out for Ajax due to a back injury, while Aaron Bouwman's knock will be assessed before Saturday.

Although Wout Weghorst did not add to his three Eredivisie goals in the draw at Volendam, the Dutch striker assisted Ko Itakura's goal, highlighting his value to the hosts beyond just scoring.

While Itakura was praised for scoring the equaliser in that 1-1 draw, the centre-back was strong in his duels, winning six of seven tussles and not committing a foul in 90 minutes.

PEC could be without Odysseus Velanas (ankle), Jasper Schendelaar (knee) and Tristan Gooijer (knee), although the latter two will be assessed ahead of gameweek five.

Koen Kostons may have failed to score in the loss to FC Utrecht before the break, but the two-goal forward remains the leading striker for the away side heading into the match in Amsterdam.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Rosa, Itakura, Baas, Wijndal; Fitz-Jim, Taylor; Gloukh, Berghuis, Moro; Weghorst

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaf; Aertssen, Jensen, MacNulty, Floranus; Thomas, Monteiro; Mbayo, Oosting, De Rooij; Kostons


SM words green background

We say: Ajax 2-0 PEC Zwolle

With the exception of a 2-2 draw in 2023, Ajax have historically outperformed PEC, and Heitinga's team, whose only wins in 2025-26 have been in Amsterdam, are expected to claim their 17th win in the past 18 competitive encounters against their Zwolle-based opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

