Preview: Ajax vs. NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Ajax and NAC Breda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Unbeaten Ajax could finish the weekend second in the Eredivisie, but they must beat NAC Breda in Saturday's gameweek seven fixture to stand a chance of achieving that position.

Johnny Heitinga's men may be without a win on their travels, yet three victories from three at the Johan Cruyff Arena mean they enter this weekend as clear favourites to outwit their opponents, who are winless in all three away matches this season.

Match preview

Ajax showcased their fighting spirit by avoiding defeat in last weekend's De Topper against defending Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, coming back from a goal down twice to secure a 2-2 draw.

The result means Heitinga has remained unbeaten in the top flight since returning to Amsterdam, although all three league wins have been at home, with three draws on their travels.

With that in mind, De Godenzonen will welcome a return to their home comforts on Saturday as they aim for a fourth top-flight victory to temporarily overtake PSV into second place before Peter Bosz’s team face SBV Excelsior later that day.

Despite a run of one win in four matches across all competitions, fans in Amsterdam have little to fear ahead of gameweek seven, given their team's historical dominance in this fixture.

Ajax have won seven of their last 10 matches against NAC, including the previous three in Amsterdam by a total score of 11-2, and De Joden aim for a fourth consecutive win over their Breda opponents in the Dutch capital to improve their chances of ending the weekend above PSV.

While that outcome hinges on PSV slipping up in Rotterdam, Bosz's team are unlikely to expect any favours from NAC at the Johan Cruyff Arena, given that the Breda-based club's only victory against Ajax since 2008 occurred in last season's 2-1 league win at Rat Verlegh Stadion.

The result ended Parel van het Zuiden’s 16-year wait for success against the Jews, who had gone 20 matches without defeat in the fixture before last season’s matchday two result.

Carl Hoefkens was in situ for that historic win 12 months ago, but the Lier-born manager faces a significantly tougher challenge in ending NAC's 17-year wait for maximum points in the Dutch capital since their 3-1 success in December 2007.

Those hopes seem slim on paper, considering Parel van het Zuiden’s winless start to the season away from home, with two losses and one draw in three away games and their failure to win on the road since December 2024.

Two of this season’s losses ended with Hoefkens’s team failing to score at Feyenoord (2-0) and NEC (3-0), though the Breda outfit scored twice in their most recent away game to draw 2-2 at FC Twente.

After that, they beat Heracles 2-1 last weekend, and NAC now aim to extend their unbeaten league streak to three, although such a result seems unlikely for a team without a league victory on their travels in nine months.

Team News

Owen Wijndal was substituted in the PSV draw, and the left-back might join Wout Weghorst (back) and Branco van den Boomen (back) on the sidelines.

Kenneth Taylor played a decisive role in the 2-2 draw against the defending Eredivisie champions, scoring and assisting to bring his total goal contributions for the season to three, and the midfield man aims to increase that tally this weekend.

With Weghorst doubtful for Saturday, the trio of Mika Godts, Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis, each with three goal involvements, seek to add to their totals against NAC.

The visitors will assess Leo Greiml after going off injured during the comeback victory over Heracles last weekend, with Enes Mahmutovic likely to start if the centre-back is unavailable.

If the defender cannot feature, he would join Charles-Andreas Brym (shoulder) and Moussa Soumano (knee) on the sidelines for the away side.

Boy Kemper led by example last time out, scoring and assisting from left-back in the 2-1 win over Heracles, and the wide defender seeks further decisive contributions on Saturday.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Rosa, Itakura, Sutalo, Baas; Regeer, Klaassen, Taylor; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Lucassen, Mahmutovic, Hillen, Kemper; Holtby, Balard; Talvitie, Nassoh, Soweh; Van Hooijdonk

We say: Ajax 2-0 NAC Breda

Apart from their Champions League defeat to Inter, Ajax have scored at least two goals in every home game in Amsterdam this season.

Against an opponent with NAC's poor away record, Heitinga's team are expected to secure maximum points to seal a fourth consecutive victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena over their opponents from Breda.

