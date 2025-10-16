Preview: Ajax vs. AZ - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ajax host AZ Alkmaar in the first Noord-Hollandse derby of the season, aiming to end their three-year wait for success in this fixture.

Both teams are separated by one point and a position in the Eredivisie table, adding to the anticipation ahead of Saturday's gameweek nine clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Match preview

When Ajax defeated AZ 2-1 in Amsterdam four years ago, little did De Godenzonen know that it would be their last Eredivisie victory over the Alkmaar team.

A 2-0 win in the domestic cup in March of the following year marked the Amsterdam side's fourth victory in five matches in the Noord-Hollandse derby; however, they have not won since, losing five and drawing three of eight encounters.

A 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season ended a four-match losing streak across all competitions, and Johnny Heitinga hopes to lead his team to end an eight-match winless run against the Cheese Farmers.

This season's record looks promising for the hosts, considering their strong home form, where they have won all four matches, scoring nine goals and conceding only two.

The unbeaten club's eight-match unbeaten streak to start this season will be tested on Saturday, with AZ travelling to the Dutch capital aware that victory would lift them above their hosts, whom they have dominated in recent years.

Only PSV Eindhoven (12 points) and Feyenoord (10) have earned more points on the road than the Alkmaar team, which has collected seven.

It is notable, however, that Maarten Martens’s team were beaten in their most recent away fixture, losing 2-1 to NEC at the end of September.

That defeat remains De Kaasboeren’s only league loss so far this season, though three draws in eight matches have hindered their prospects of a higher league position.

Adding to their challenges is their tendency to concede goals, highlighted by the failure to keep clean sheets in seven of their eight top-flight matches, with the exception of August's 1-0 victory over NAC Breda.

Since that win, the Cheese Farmers have failed to keep a clean sheet in five matches, and this porous defence offers an opportunity for Ajax, unblemished at home, to end their AZ hoodoo this weekend.

Team News

Ajax could be missing up to seven players on Saturday, including Branco van den Boomen (back), Kasper Dolberg (abdomen), Owen Wijndal (muscle), Ko Itakura, Youri Regeer, Vitezslav Jaros and Mika Godts (hamstring).

Wout Weghorst has not scored in Amsterdam league matches since August and aims to break that streak, adding to his five Eredivisie goals.

Mika Godts and Kenneth Taylor have contributed five and four goals respectively — one fewer than Weghorst's six- highlighting their game-changing abilities.

For the away team, only Jordy Clasie and Seiya Maikuma might be missing, giving Alkmaar a slight edge in player availability.

Three-goal forward Troy Parrott returned from injury against Telstar before the international break, suggesting he might start for the first time since August.

Sven Mijnans's four assists make him the visiting side's top provider — just one behind PSV's Ivan Perisic with five — emphasising his threat.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Taylor, Fitz-Jim, Klaassen; Edvardsen, Weghorst, Gloukh

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Kasius, Penetra, Goes, Chavez; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Sin, Parrott, Jensen

We say: Ajax 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

AZ have dominated this rivalry in the last three years, twice beating Ajax in Amsterdam, where the Alkmaar outfit are unbeaten in four consecutive trips.

While last season’s corresponding fixture ended 2-2, De Godenzonen’s injury problems mean they may lack the necessary personnel to turn the game around, thereby giving the Cheese Farmers the edge on Saturday.

